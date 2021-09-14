Covid: WHO experts contest 3rd dose vaccine strategy for all – 13/09/2021

Experts from the WHO (World Health Organization) and the North American Medicines Agency (FDA), released this Monday (13) an opinion in which they contest the strategy of administering a third dose of anti-covid vaccine . According to specialists, the application of the booster throughout the population is not necessary, as the first doses would already be sufficiently effective against severe forms of the coronavirus, including in cases of contamination by the Delta variant.

“These vaccines, which are limited, will save more lives if they are given to people who are at increased risk of developing a severe form (from Covid) and who have not yet been immunized,” said experts in the journal The Lancet.

“Current data do not show the need for booster doses of the vaccine in the population, in which the effectiveness against severe forms [do vírus] remains high,” added the group, made up of experts from the WHO, the FDA and other international research bodies.

Experts consider that even if over time a drop in antibodies is registered in people vaccinated with two doses, this does not mean that the immunizers are less effective against the more severe forms of covid-19.

They explain that, in addition to antibodies, it is necessary to take into account the so-called “cellular immunity”, linked to lymphocytes, even if this type of protection is more difficult to be quantified.

Furthermore, scientists prefer to work with the implementation of booster doses specially designed to combat the more resistant strains that may appear in the future, rather than administering additional doses of existing vaccines.

Poor countries lose out with the 3rd dose

The debate about the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 is intense in the world, given the glaring inequality between rich countries, where a large part of the population is already immunized, and the poor, where vaccination campaigns are still in their infancy.

The WHO has challenged the principle of a booster dose for the entire population on several occasions. The organization insists that, in addition to not being based on any scientific criteria, this measure neglects the most precarious regions in the world.

However, some countries, such as France and Israel, have already started to administer booster doses to segments of the population considered more vulnerable: the elderly (six months after the second dose) and people with fragile immune systems.

Germany and Sweden also announced that they will launch a campaign to apply the 3rd dose.

Rest homes are priority in France

The new WHO statements are made on the same day that French authorities began administering the third dose to elderly people living in nursing homes.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex personally launched the campaign to boost immunization and defended the strategy.

“For the most vulnerable people, the effectiveness of the vaccine diminishes over time,” insisted the head of government, noting that the population of nursing homes “paid a high price” at the beginning of the pandemic, before the arrival of the vaccine.

According to official data, the virus killed 26,700 residents of nursing homes in France, which represents almost a quarter of the total deaths in the country. More than 90% of this population has already received two doses of the vaccine.

In Israel, the booster dose, which has already started to be applied to the elderly, should reach everyone from 12 years of age onwards. The US government, on the other hand, is planning a booster campaign for all Americans with doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

(With information from AFP)