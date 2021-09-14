Creator Is Angry With Prelude On HBO Max

the creator of Soprano family David Chase it is “extremely angry” with the simultaneous release of the prelude film, The Many Saints of Newark, in movie theaters and HBO Max. In an interview with deadline, Chase said: “Frankly, I don’t think I would have taken the job if I knew the release [nos cinemas e no streaming] it would be on the same day. I think it’s terrible”.

According to Chase, his discomfort is very much associated with the fact that people already relate Soprano family to TV, and The Many Saints of Newark was thought of as a cinematic experience. “People should see it in the movies. It was thought of as a movie, and it’s beautiful. I never thought I’d go back to HBO. Never.”

Chase is just another of the filmmakers uncomfortable with the decision of the Warner Bros. to release their films simultaneously in movie theaters and in streaming. Other examples include Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve, which prepares to launch Dune in October.

The role of young Tony is played by Michael Gandolfini (The Deuce), the son of the actor who originally played the character, James Gandolfini, who died in 2013. Here, we found him while his uncle Dickie (Alessandro Nivola), tries to prepare him to take over the family’s mob empire.

Meanwhile, racial tensions erupt in Newark, New Jersey, the city where the story is set, because of conflicts between black residents and residents of Italian origin. The plot is inspired by a series of rebellions that actually took place in Newark during the 1960s.

the cast of The Many Saints of Newark is starry: Leslie Odom Jr. (a night in miami), Jon Bernthal (The Avenger), Billy Magnussen (maniac), Corey Stoll (Ant Man), Ray Liotta (the good companions) and Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel) are on the list.

The direction got Alan Taylor (game of Thrones), and the script is by David Chase (creator of Soprano family) with Lawrence Konner (Planet of the Apes).

The feature-length derivative of the classic series arrives on October 1st to North American cinemas and to HBO Max. For now, there is no confirmation whether this date is also valid for Brazil.

