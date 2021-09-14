Cristiano Ronaldo starts the Champions League with a record of games – 14/09/2021

Portugal’s top scorer in the history of the Champions League with 134 goals, the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo will compete in the competition for the 19th time in a row and in the opening of the 2021/22 edition he will break another record, as the player with the most games in the tournament (177) alongside former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

At 36, the striker made his debut in style for Manchester United last Saturday (11), when he scored two goals in the rout over Newcastle by 4-1 in the Premier League. Now, he’s back on the field for the English team after 12 years and is going steady in search of a new record in the European competition: being the greatest champion.

With 5 titles on his back — one for Manchester United in 2008 and four more for Real Madrid (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018) — CR7 can match Spaniard Paco Gento, former Champions Cup champion with Real Madrid in 1956, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960 and 1966.

In this Champions League Group Stage, Cristiano Ronaldo can also achieve some other personal records. With 93 games played, he is two behind Casillas (95), the player with the most games at this stage since 1992/93. With 67 games, the Portuguese is four goals away from equaling Messi, the highest scorer in the Group Stage with 71 goals.

With 11 goals scored in this Group Stage in 2015/16, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the top scorer in this stage of the Champions. And with 14 goals more than Messi overall (134 to 120), the Portuguese, who is two years older than the Argentinian, struggles to maintain the first position in the overall artillery.

Most games played in Champions League history (1955-2021):

177 – Iker Casillas (ESP)

176 – Cristiano Ronaldo (POR)

151 – Xavi (ESP)

149 – Messi (ARG)

142 – Raúl (ESP)

141 – Giggs (GAL)

130 – Benzema (FRA)

130 – Iniesta (ESP)

129 – Sergio Ramos (ESP)

128 – Maldini (ITA)

125 – Seedorf (HOL)

124 – Buffon (ITA)

124 – Paul Scholes (ENG)

124 – Thomas Müller (ALE)

120 – Roberto Carlos (BRA)

120 – Ibrahimovic (SUE)

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)