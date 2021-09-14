Cristina Mortágua asks for money on the web to treat menopause and depressive disorder

“I wanted to tell you what happened yesterday… it was the last straw and I ended up in the hospital. From Saturday to Sunday, I was sleeping and I woke up to the bed with feces… I was really scared. I tried to have a normal day, doing things from home, but I got a lot of dizziness, tiredness and dizziness. I almost fell out of bed twice. Every time I got up, I felt weak, it was as white as a candle, I was terrified”.

“I went to the emergency room, I went to the doctor… she was scared when I showed her the pictures of the feces on my bed, which came out if I felt it. The doctor looked at the exams and said they were all normal […] she gave me some medication and referred me to a psychologist to treat a depressive disorder. I already knew I was, but it’s been increasing. When you have depression and have no one to count on, it’s very difficult”, he lamented.

“The depression made me very prostrate… I’m self-medicating to have the strength to do things”.