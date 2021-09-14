Cristina Mortágua asks for money on the web to treat menopause and depressive disorder

“I wanted to tell you what happened yesterday… it was the last straw and I ended up in the hospital. From Saturday to Sunday, I was sleeping and I woke up to the bed with feces… I was really scared. I tried to have a normal day, doing things from home, but I got a lot of dizziness, tiredness and dizziness. I almost fell out of bed twice. Every time I got up, I felt weak, it was as white as a candle, I was terrified”.
“I went to the emergency room, I went to the doctor… she was scared when I showed her the pictures of the feces on my bed, which came out if I felt it. The doctor looked at the exams and said they were all normal […] she gave me some medication and referred me to a psychologist to treat a depressive disorder. I already knew I was, but it’s been increasing. When you have depression and have no one to count on, it’s very difficult”, he lamented.
“The depression made me very prostrate… I’m self-medicating to have the strength to do things”.
Cristina also said that she is suffering a lot from the symptoms of menopause, explaining that the doctor prescribed the implant of the beauty chip, in an attempt to reduce the effects of menopause: “This chip was not made for beauty, it was made for those who have a problem with hormone. As I’ve always used this chip, and I’ve been without it for two years, my body is feeling it. It’s an expensive procedure that I can’t afford. It costs 800 reais each tube. Each tube is equivalent to 10 kilos. I need 8 tubes, it’s BRL 6,400″.
The artist concluded by saying that she does not receive support from her family: “I’m not talking bad about my mother here, but she has a temper… I don’t know what kind of abuse she suffered as a teenager, a sad woman… I try to give her love, but she doesn’t know how to receive love. Depression is a very serious disease, we need support, it’s not just medication, no. I cannot count on this support. I would very much like to have you.”