Cruzeiro: Rhodolfo, Cabral and Jean Victor are authorized by the medical department

Three players were released by Cruzeiro’s medical department and are now an option for the season’s sequel. They are defender Rhodolfo, left-back Jean Victor and defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral. They resumed activities on Monday (13).

The players who played against Ponte Preta, last weekend, participated in a regenerative work at Toca da Raposa II.

When is Cruzeiro’s next training session?

Raposa will train again this Tuesday (14), at 3:30 pm, at Toca da Raposa II. On Wednesday (15), the team will have a new activity at the Arena Buser, in Sete Lagoas, close to the time of the duel with the Operário.

When is the next Cruzeiro game?

The heavenly objective is now the duel with Operário-PR, on Thursday (16), at Arena Buser, in Sete Lagoas, for the 24th round.

Fox comes from 10 straight games without defeat, eight under the technical command of Vanderlei Luxemburgo. In this period, there are six draws and four victories. With the performance, the team has been moving away from the Z-4. Today it is ranked 13th, with 29 points, six above relegation and 11 in the G-4.

