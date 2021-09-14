Customer Week: Vivo d up to 50 GB of bonus on ps and control plan offers

In addition to offering promotions for cell phones and other products on the Customer’s Day, the operator Vivo announced offers for the Customer’s Week with bonuses in post and control plans. Those who purchase a plan during the promotion period will have a 6 GB bonus in Vivo Controle and up to 50 extra GB in postpaid, depending on the package chosen. Pursuant to Article 46 of Anatel Resolution 632/2014, this franchise must be offered to any customer. Therefore, current Vivo customers should also be eligible for the Customer Week promotions. However, it is necessary to observe some conditions: if there is a period of loyalty in the current plan, it may be necessary to pay a fine for early termination of the contract in order to join the new offer. Check below the prices and deductibles of Vivo Pós, Vivo Selfie and Vivo Família for the city of São Paulo (DDD 11). Costs may vary by location.

Live Control

Whoever hires a Vivo Controle package until 6pm on September 20th will have an extra 6 GB of internet for one year. The plans include unlimited calling to any operator, including DDD, plus 90 days of free Amazon Prime and access to the GoRead, Babbel, Skeelo, Vivo Meditação and Basic NBA apps, depending on the package chosen. Vivo also sells an extra package for social networks with a franchise identical to the main plan for an additional R$ 5 per month, which you can use to access Twitter, Facebook, Messenger, TikTok, Tinder and Pinterest.

19GB (5GB Core Plan + 6GB Customer Week Bonus + 3GB Digital Account Bonus + 5GB Bonus for Portability) per BRL 54.99/month

BRL 54.99/month 20GB (6GB Core Plan + 6GB Customer Week Bonus + 3GB Digital Account Bonus + 5GB Bonus for Portability) per BRL 65.99/month

BRL 65.99/month 22GB (8GB for main plan + 6GB Customer Week bonus + 3GB bonus for digital account +5GB bonus for portability ) per BRL 85.99/month

There is even a cheaper option with 4GB of Internet that goes up to 18GB with all bonuses included. The offer is being made available on the homepage of Vivo’s website. 18GB (4GB Core Plan + 3GB Digital Account Bonus + 5GB Customer Week Bonus + 5GB Portability Bonus + 1GB Bonus for 12 Months) per BRL 39.99/month for 1 year

Live Ps and Selfie

The Client Week promotion also covers individual postpaid and Vivo Selfie plans, which include subscription to a specific application. The benefit for those who sign up during the offer period is a 20GB bonus, given monthly over the period of one year. Vivo Pós Individual and Vivo Selfie give unlimited calls to any operator, free SMS and access to WhatsApp (except for video calls), Waze and Moovit without the franchise discount. The contract determines a minimum stay of 12 months and the customer who cancels the plan before the deadline will have to pay a fine. Most plans also include value-added services like NBA Basic, GoRead and Skeelo – the caveat is for Vivo Selfie Premiere, which doesn’t include any extra content beyond the football streaming service.

Live Post 35 GB ( 45 GB in total, being 12 GB from the main plan + 20 GB from the Customer Week + 3 GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10 GB from the portability bonus , no extras) by BRL 109.99/month

45 GB in total, being 12 GB from the main plan + 20 GB from the Customer Week + 3 GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10 GB from the portability bonus BRL 109.99/month Vivo Selfie Amazon Prime (includes Amazon Prime subscription and 38 GB in total, being 15 GB from the main plan + 20 GB from the Customer Week + 3 GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10 GB from the portability bonus . 15 GB for Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Music, plus Vivo Travel Americas are extra) by BRL 119.99/month

38 GB in total, being 15 GB from the main plan + 20 GB from the Customer Week + 3 GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10 GB from the portability bonus 15 GB for Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Music, plus Vivo Travel Americas BRL 119.99/month Vivo Selfie Globoplay (includes Globoplay subscription and 48GB, being 25GB from the main plan + 20GB from the Client’s Week + 3GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10GB from the portability bonus. 25 GB for Globoplay and Vivo Travel Americas are extra) by BRL 139.99/month

48GB, being 25GB from the main plan + 20GB from the Client’s Week + 3GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10GB from the portability bonus. 25 GB for Globoplay and Vivo Travel Americas BRL 139.99/month Vivo Selfie Spotify (includes Spotify Premium subscription and 48 GB, with 25 GB from the main plan + 20 GB from the Client’s Week + 3 GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10 GB from the portability bonus . 25GB for Spotify and Vivo Travel Americas are extra) by BRL 139.99/month

48 GB, with 25 GB from the main plan + 20 GB from the Client’s Week + 3 GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10 GB from the portability bonus 25GB for Spotify and Vivo Travel Americas are extra) by BRL 139.99/month Vivo Selfie Disney Plus (includes Disney Plus subscription and 48 GB, with 25 GB from the main plan + 20 GB from the Client’s Week + 3 GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10 GB from the portability bonus . 25GB for Disney Plus and Vivo Travel Americas are extra) by BRL 149.99/month

48 GB, with 25 GB from the main plan + 20 GB from the Client’s Week + 3 GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10 GB from the portability bonus 25GB for Disney Plus and Vivo Travel Americas BRL 149.99/month Vivo Selfie Netflix (includes Netflix Standard subscription and 48 GB, with 25 GB from the main plan + 20 GB from the Client’s Week + 3 GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10 GB from the portability bonus . 25GB for Netflix and Vivo Travel Americas are extra) by BRL 149.99/month

48 GB, with 25 GB from the main plan + 20 GB from the Client’s Week + 3 GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10 GB from the portability bonus 25GB for Netflix and Vivo Travel Americas BRL 149.99/month Vivo Selfie Telecine (includes Telecine subscription and 48GB, being 25GB from the main plan + 20GB from the Client’s Week + 3GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10GB from the portability bonus. 25 GB for Telecine and Vivo Travel Americas are extra) by BRL 149.99/month

48GB, being 25GB from the main plan + 20GB from the Client’s Week + 3GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10GB from the portability bonus. 25 GB for Telecine and Vivo Travel Americas BRL 149.99/month Vivo Selfie Premiere (includes Premiere subscription and 68GB, being 35GB from the main plan + 20GB from the Customer Week + 3GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10GB from the portability bonus . 35GB for Premiere and Vivo Travel Americas are extra) per BRL 179.99/month

68GB, being 35GB from the main plan + 20GB from the Customer Week + 3GB from the Digital Account bonus + 10GB from the portability bonus 35GB for Premiere and Vivo Travel Americas are extra) per BRL 179.99/month Live Post 35 GB ( 68 GB in total, 35 GB in the main plan + 20 GB in the Customer Week + 3 GB in the Digital Account bonus + 10 GB in the portability bonus . Vivo Travel World is an extra). BRL 189.99/month

live family

Vivo’s more expensive plans also have a bigger bonus: those who hire the family post-paid plan will have an additional 50 GB of internet per month for a period of one year. In addition to the extra portability allowance, that’s an extra 70 GB every month. Vivo Família plans also provide unlimited calls to any operator, free SMS and free access to WhatsApp (except video calls), Waze and Moovit. Loyalty is 12 months, and whoever cancels or changes the plan during the period will have to pay a fine for breach of contract. In addition, Vivo Família packages are full of included apps that vary according to the chosen plan, such as NBA Basic, NFL Basic, Hube Newspapers, GoRead, Super Comics, Skeelo Premium, Vivo Meditação, BTFIT, McAfee, Forbes Brasil Prime, Home of Saber and Vivo HomeFix.