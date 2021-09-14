Daughter of Pelé reassures fans with a photo of her father at the hospital and highlights: ‘Ready to get out of the ICU’ | Sport



Daughter of Pelé publishes a photo of her father in the hospital – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Published 13/09/2021 18:31

Rio – This Monday (13), Kelly Nascimento, Pelé’s daughter, published a photo of her father in the hospital and took the opportunity to reassure fans. She points out that the King is recovering from surgery to remove a tumor in the colon, part of the intestine, and said that he will soon be able to return home.

Pelé has been hospitalized at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, since August 30th. The 80-year-old King performed tests that identified a tumor. Then, he underwent surgery on September 4th.

“I would like to thank you very, very much, from the bottom of my heart, for all the loving and concerned texts, DMs, zaps and emails I have received. I haven’t had time to answer them all yet, but I read them and feel embraced!”, said Kelly Nascimento who completed it.

“He’s recovering well from the surgery. He’s pain free, in a good mood. He’s a little irritated that he can only eat jelly but he’ll get over it!! And ready to get out of the ICU and then go home. He’s strong and stubborn, and with the help of the whole amazing team at Einstein, plus all the love and energy and light that the world is sending, he got out of this one!”, concluded Pelé’s daughter, in a post on social networks.