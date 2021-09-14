David Luiz arrives and says that the challenge was different: “Oxygen”

Hiring Flamengo’s heavyweight for the rest of the season, David Luiz wore red and black and gave his first press conference as a player at the club.

Without hiding his happiness with success, the defender said that he had other career possibilities, but was seduced by the size of the challenge of being successful for Rubro-negro.

“Another big challenge in my life. I understand that it’s what I’ve always liked, it’s what makes me have oxygen. It made me make this decision. I had a few different scenarios. I could have chosen a quieter life, but I like to do it. what’s in my heart. That’s what makes me keep playing football, makes me have the same energy and passion. It was crazy to feel this love from the fans, even though I’m not a Flamengo player. It made me think and imagine a lot “he said, who added:

“My adaptation will be easy, I know countless players in the cast. You can see that exudes joy, compassion and harmony in the cast. It’s very easy to adapt in an atmosphere carried out in a positive context. I have the ambition to do my best for Flamengo. of the best pages I’ll live in my career. Flamengo is great and manages to give great things.”

Dressed in shirt 23, the player said that he took advice from colleagues who were already at the club and stressed that the references were always the best.

“We don’t get anywhere alone, we don’t decide anything alone. The most important thing in life is people, nobody is happy alone. Many people showed me how great it would be to live this challenge in my life,” he said .

This Wednesday (15), Fla is visited by Grêmio, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, in a match that marks the fans’ return to the stadium. On the way, crimson and black rout by 4 to 0.