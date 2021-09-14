David Luiz catches up on duo with Rodrigo Caio and praises Fla defenders: “It will be an honor to play with them” – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/FLAMENGO

The so dreamed moment happened: David Luiz was officially presented as Flamengo’s new reinforcement this Monday (13). At CT Ninho do Urubu, the defender wore the Sacred Mantle and answered some questions from journalists covering the daily life of Rubro-Negro. Among the topics covered, the player praised all the defenders of the squad and spoke about the expectation of forming a pair with Rodrigo Caio.

– Responsibility always exists when you accept something big in life. I am happy to be part of a big group. The duo won’t be just me and Rodrigo Caio, we’ll all play to help Flamengo. I’ve seen countless games and I know how capable all defenders are and it will be an honor to play with them.

David Luiz was the great consumer dream of the Nation, which already projected a duo between the veteran and Rodrigo Caio. However, as mentioned by the new reinforcement, Rubro-Negro has a qualified squad, and names like Léo Pereira, Bruno Viana and Gustavo Henrique have been proving their worth after the fans’ initial distrust.

It is already defined that David Luiz will be the number 23 shirt of Flamengo. The tendency is for the defender to make his debut on September 22, against Barcelona de Guayaquil, in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores. Before that, however, the defender is rooting for his teammates this Wednesday (15), when Mais Querido faces Grêmio, at Maracanã, for the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.