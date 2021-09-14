David Luiz performs his first training at Ninho do Urubu as a Flamengo player

In this Monday, David Luiz performed the first training as a player of the Flamengo in the CT of the Nest of the Vulture. The player made physical assessments on the inside and also on the field. This information was first given by journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper “O Dia”.

David Luiz has not been on the field since he left Arsenal, in England, in the first half of the year. However, as he was in good physical shape, he should not take long to be able to debut with Flamengo’s shirt. It is worth noting that, to debut, the player’s name must be published in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID).

Before training, David Luiz was introduced in the early afternoon of this Monday, also at Ninho do Urubu. The defender revealed that the mobilization of the Nation was fundamental for him to accept the new challenge and highlighted that he is driven by great challenges. Click here and see how it went!

David Luiz already trains for Flamengo (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo)

Gabigol, who embezzled Flamengo against Palmeiras because of muscle pain, trained on the field. Already Diego, who was low due to edema in the right calf, performed internal work.

Already Bruno Henrique, who hasn’t played since the match against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil, due to a muscle injury in his right thigh, is still in physical recovery. Meanwhile, Piris da Motta, César, Rodrigo Caio, Renê and Kenedy participated in a collective alongside the under-20 team.

The bad news came from Arrascaeta. Flamengo informed that an examination found stretching in the posterior region of the left thigh of the midfielder. The club has not announced a deadline for recovery, but the player has already started treatment.

Even so, it is worth noting that he will not be available for the match against Grêmio, on Wednesday, valid for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The injury occurred during the game against Palmeiras.

Arrascaeta was on the field for just 23 minutes in the match valid for the 20th round of Brasileirão, last Sunday, at Allianz Parque. The midfielder had felt pain in the posterior region of the left thigh and needed to be replaced in the first half. Thus, Arrascaeta joins Filipe Luís, which is also delivered to the medical department of Flamengo.