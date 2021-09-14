Di María scoffs at Richarlison’s provocations: “I don’t know what you want. We don’t even respond anymore” | international football

In an interview with Argentina’s ESPN channel, the PSG striker and scorer of the Copa América title goal said he did not understand Richarlison’s repeated attempts to draw the attention of his neighbors. Di María played with the situation.
“That one was sorry. It’s gone. Direct posted in stories with something. Someone has to tell him that the games are over, it was just a little bit. I don’t know what he’s looking for. We don’t even answer anymore, let him continue alone”, he declared.
Richarlison shows off the five stars of the five-time world championship, in the most recent provocation to Argentina — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram
In the last round of qualifiers, Richarlison has published a string of posts with various taunts, even though Brazil faced Peru. The Everton forward praised the team’s loose leadership and said that Neymar is the best in the world.
Di María revealed that he still makes fun of the number 10 of Brazil and the defender Marquinhos, his teammates at PSG. All in a friendlier atmosphere. But the Argentine legion in the club is bigger, with Lionel Messi, Paredes and Icardi.
– We make fun of each other every day. We are many (Argentines), and they are just two, Neymar and Marquinhos. We always joke about “us first, Brazil second”. Ney takes it well, he likes to play. Marquinhos gets angrier – he revealed.
Leo Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso and Angel Di María provoked Richarlison on Instagram during the Olympics. But now the Brazilians no longer respond — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram