Did Capitu betray? Lawyer finds legal evidence in chapter of ‘Dom Casmurro’

RIO — The debate is endless, but journalist and lawyer Miguel Matos guarantees he has the answer. After all, did Capitu betray or not Bentinho? In his recently released “Code Machado de Assis: Legal crumbs”, Matos points out a “complete proof” that would not have been taken into account by scholars. It is a supposed legal “password” that Machado de Assis left in a chapter of “Dom Casmurro”, bringing tacit confirmation that, yes, Capitu betrayed.

But “Código Machado de Assis” is not limited to the controversy in question (which for many critics is, by the way, a false controversy). In almost 600 pages, the lawyer maps all the legal citations made by Bruxo do Cosme Velho to demonstrate the importance of Law in his work. The part about “Dom Casmurro”, of course, is the hottest.

Third party embargoes

One night, Bentinho, himself a lawyer, goes to the theater without Capitu and, on his return before the end of the first act, finds Escobar at the door in the hallway of his house. It is an almost flagrant situation, which only gets worse with the alibi: the friend says that he had stopped by to deal with a “issue of embargoes”. However, the more Escobar explains the subject, the more the reader with minimal legal knowledge realizes that the incident is not important, notes Matos. Besides, Escobar was a veteran trader, with enough experience to know that. In pre-Whatsapp times, he’d never hit someone’s house late at night if the reason wasn’t relevant.

However, the most important appears right in the title of this same chapter. Machado named it “Third Party Embargoes” — a legal terminology that the author had already used in the novel “A Mão ea Luva”.

— Machado uses many legal metaphors in his work — says Matos, who brought together his two passions in his book: Machado and law. — In “Dom Casmurro”, the term “third party embargoes” is a metaphor for dispute over ownership. In this case, the “possession” of Capitu. The same term appears in “A hand and a glove” to talk about a person who wants to conquer another. Machado would not make this association for nothing.

other bachelors

Bentinho, it is noteworthy, is not the only lawyer in Machado’s work. Like legal references, bachelors abound in its pages—and, as many critics have noted, nearly all turn out to be bad professionals. Just remember Gonçalves in the short story “Pílades e Orestes”, who “was not a great lawyer, but, as far as his qualifications were concerned, he was distinguished”. According to Matos, one of the few competent – ​​or at least not incompetent – ​​in Machado’s creation is Osório from “Memorial de Aires”.

Machado liked to satirize the pretension and pomp of the men in the area. When he hears a typical Machadian lawyer using terms like “my constituent” and “required signature”, the character César, from “The Lady in Black”, interrupts him: “Don’t speak to me in forum language!”. As can be seen, this legalese already existed at the time.

— He criticized that language that doesn’t sound like Portuguese, full of forum terminology — observes Matos. — Machado liked to make fun of the vanity of lawyers, that refining the way of speaking that still exists today.

The lawyer and journalist Matos Photo: Wallace Martins / Disclosure

In his various posts in the public sector, the author has had to deal with many men of law. He also used to attend juries and was himself a juror. On more than one occasion, he used his chronicles in the press to comment on the laws of his time, showing, according to Matos, a progressive vision. Was there a gown under the immortal’s uniform of the Academia Brasileira de Letras? Unlike his characters, would he be a good bachelor?

— Machado read the classics of law and studied the constitution. In his texts, he showed that he had a good grasp of constitutional principles, even better than that of many lawyers today — Alfineta Matos.

Service: “Code Machado de Assis”. Author: Miguel Matos. Publishing company: Crumbs. Pages: 592. Price: BRL 184.60.