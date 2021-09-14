Did Palmeiras stop in time in terms of performance and lack of signings? Check out the debate

Considering the current context and the bad feeling after another defeat by Flamengo, Palmeiras aroused a different look for many fans, but made it clear to everyone that the club seems to have stopped in time, especially in comparison to direct opponents for titles.

And not only for the results, but also because of the performances well below, even having weeks and weeks off. And much because of the absences in requests for hiring, the same punctual, that President Mauricio Galliote often mentions.

The lack of a center forward and a right-back, the most requested throughout the season, was clear in the match against Flamengo this Sunday. Even the greatest idol in the club’s history, São Marcos, talked about Verdão having “stopped in time”, in all aspects.

For this reason, during the debate in the post-match live of Palmeiras and Flamengo, on Palmeiras Online, all these technical issues were raised and the board’s omission for signings, which should only happen from next year, under new management.

President Mauricio Galiotte has practically handed over the position to the new administration, which by all appearances must have Leila Pereira as president, where he prioritized the club’s financial administration, despite being able to strengthen the squad, as coach Abel Ferreira wanted .

It is worth noting that 2021 is the year in which the club invested the least during the crefisa era (less than 20 million reais).

