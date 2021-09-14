Do you want to spend less on medication and be healthier? Exercise is the medicine! – 14/09/2021

Everyone knows that physical activity is essential for health. However, most people do not exercise regularly and our population is becoming more and more sedentary.

TV series, internet, apps to buy anything without having to leave home, gym prices and a dose of laziness are the main factors that make us less and less physically active and, consequently, less healthy. Then, problems such as diabetes, hypertension, anxiety, depression, back pain, insomnia, etc. arise.

When this happens, doctors and patients tend to pay close attention to prescribing and consuming medication for pain, high blood pressure, diabetes, depression. But what if they started to give the same importance that they give to using the medicine to exercise every day?

Do you want to reduce your medicine expenses? Want to experience fewer side effects? Do you want to be livelier, healthier, like you more, take care of yourself and be happier? So, exercise!

Did you know that doing a little physical activity every day, such as walking, cycling, weight training and dancing, will make you less sick and, if you are sick, you will take much less medicine?

You don’t need to be an athlete, you don’t need to spend a lot of money on equipment. Everyone can do a little more exercise. Walking for 30 minutes a day, it can be 10 minutes in the morning, 10 minutes at lunchtime and 10 minutes at night, already changes your health. If you do a little weight training, even better. If you reduce the sweets and salt in your diet, then it’s perfect.

Talk to your friends, a physical education teacher, your doctor. Ask for information on what you can do to move more in your daily life. Even if you suffer from pain or any other illness, if you do a little exercise, you will improve a lot.

Those who exercise have less back pain and, in these cases, exercise is more effective than anti-inflammatory drugs. Those who exercise have less hypertension and take fewer medications. Those who exercise take fewer medications for diabetes and depression; and suffers less from the side effects of cancer treatment.

Move more!

You don’t have to join a gym to work out. Even now in the pandemic, where many are still isolated at home, you can walk in quiet places for 30 minutes a day and do some strengthening at home with light weights and elastic three times a week. It could change your life!

Also try to reduce the time sitting in the chair, getting up every hour to take a few steps and do some stretching, which will reduce your pain and greatly improve your mental health.

Exercise is medicine. Just start doing it to never stop. We all have a “crazy” friend or friend who wakes up at 5 am to run or ride a bike. We all know stories of people who lost 20 kg, cured depression, got married, changed their lives with sport as an impulse. No more complaining and start moving more.

Exercising is taking care of yourself, taking time out of your day for yourself and not taking care of others and solving problems. The older we get, the more we lose strength, autonomy, balance and independence. Exercise is the best medicine for all our biggest fears with age, it brings pleasure and improves our self-esteem.

*Paul F. Kertzman he is an orthopedist and sports doctor at Santa Casa de São Paulo, a professor at the Faculdade da Santa Casa and a doctor at the Instituto do Atleta. He is also coordinator in Brazil of the group “Exercise is Medicine”, from the ACSM (American College Sports Medicine).

