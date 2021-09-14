Dollar opens week in fall of 0.83%, to R$ 5,224; Ibovespa rises 1.85%

After accumulating a 1.59% high last week, the dollar closed on Monday (13) in a fall of 0.83%, quoted at R$ 5.224 on sale, with investors still evaluating whether the retreat of President Jair Bolsonaro ( without a party) in the attacks on the STF (Supreme Court) will continue in the coming days.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), registered a strong rise of 1.85%, reaching 116,403.72 points — after dropping more than 2% in the previous week.

Even with today’s performances, in the month the dollar has gained 1% against the real, while the indicator lost 2%. For the year, the scenario is similar, with an accumulated increase of 0.67% for the dollar and a drop of 2.20% for the Ibovespa.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Keeping an eye on Bolsonaro…

Last week, Bolsonaro raised the alert in the market by making fervent speeches against ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF, during anti-democratic and coup-like demonstrations on September 7th.

The next day, however, the president appeared to have backed off, cooling the tense atmosphere with the release of a “statement to the nation” — written with the help of former president Michel Temer (MDB) — in which he said he never had intended to attack any of the powers, explaining that his words, “sometimes scathing, came from the heat of the moment”.

Over the weekend, Bolsonaro returned to using more thoughtful words when speaking at an agricultural fair in Rio Grande do Sul. On the occasion, he said that the Powers need to be respected and that joint work should benefit all Brazilians. (Watch below)

… And in inflation

High inflation is also on investors’ radar. The weekly Focus survey, by the Central Bank, showed today that the market started to project an 8% increase in the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) in 2021 — which, in turn, raised the stakes for the economy’s basic interest rates (Selic), today at 5.25% per year. Now, the expectation is that the rate ends the year at 8%.

With higher interest rates, borrowing costs in Brazil also rise, which tends to make the local fixed income market more attractive and increase the inflow of dollars into the country, helping to appreciate the real.

On the other hand, inflation has also been showing signs of advance in other major economies, such as the United States, and investors should pay attention to data to be released this week that could signal the next steps in the Fed’s monetary policy (Federal Reserve, the American Central Bank).

