Droga Raia opens more than 400 job openings throughout Brazil; know more

The drugstore chain Droga Raia, which is part of the RD group, has more than 600 stores across the country and opened about 400 new job openings. Opportunities span multiple areas within the company.

Opportunities are for sales, customer service and pharmacy. Within these vacancies, there are some intended for people with disabilities (PwDs). In all, there are 409 new vacancies spread across several cities and states in the country.

Roles

The functions to be filled are as follows:

Pharmaceutical;

Store Advisor;

Store attendant;

Parking Advisor;

(a) Beauty Consultant;

Operational Assistant; and

Young apprentice.

The largest number of vacancies are for Store Attendant and Pharmacist.

How to apply

To apply for any of these vacancies, it is necessary to access the recruitment site, choose the desired vacancy, click on the vacancy details and, on the right side of the page, enter “Sign up”.

Benefits

The Raia Drug offers various benefits to its collaborators. Among them, the following stand out:

Health care;

Dental care;

Academy assistance;

Development assistance;

Agreement with partner companies;

Profit sharing or profit sharing;

Life insurance;

Transportation vouchers;

Pharmacy aid.

The company also provides a salary compatible with the market, as well as meal or food assistance.

About Raia Drug

With 116 years of experience, the company was created by Italian immigrant João Baptista Raia. Currently, it integrates the RD Group, which has a total of 1,400 stores spread throughout the national territory.

The Droga Raia brand has 600 stores and also has a virtual store, also making the products available on the internet through e-commerce.