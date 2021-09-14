Drunk, Lil Nas X is loaded with help from VMA party bouncers

Winner of the VMA’s Top Prize of the Night Video of the Year for “Montero (Call me by your name),” Lil Nas X celebrated at the awards party at 1 OAK in New York. So much so that the 22-year-old artist was carried by security guards, visibly drunk. In the images, the singer appears with his jacket open and his face covered by a black blouse. Fans, waiting for him outside the club, tried to surround him. See the video:

How was the award

The 40th edition of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) consecrated the rapper Lil Nas X and the young singer Olivia Rodrigo, in a ceremony that was once again attended by the public after the event reduced last year, due to the pandemic. The awards ceremony took place last Sunday night, at the Barclays Center arena, in Brooklyn, New York, with a packed and masked audience.

read more: ‘BBB 22’ application question for court cases to relationships: find out how it is

Photo: MARIO ANZUONI / REUTERS

The show began with a pre-recorded video of Madonna, who made history in the first VMA in 1984 with a performance of “Like a virgin.” Lil Nas X received the most important award of the night, in the Video of the Year category, for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”.

“Thanks to the gay schedule. Come on, gay agenda – declared the 22-year-old, who, in 2019, harbored mid-country conservatism in the US and publicly announced that he was a homosexual.

See too: Remix of ‘Mulheres’, by Martinho da Vila, with Adele gets the web amidst a plagiarism process

Disney star with the biggest worldwide hit of 2021, Olivia Rodrigo won in three categories, including Song of the Year (for “Drivers License”) and Breakthrough Artist.

“I’m so grateful to be able to make music and the things I love and call it my job,” said the 18-year-old, whose debut album “Sour” reached the top of the charts.

And more: ‘Glória Menezes cries and remembers the things Tarcisio used to do all the time,’ says advisor, a month after the actor’s death

Justin Bieber won Artist of the Year and Best Pop Video (for “Peaches”). Bieber, 27, returned to the VMA stage for the first time in six years.

“Music is an amazing way to reach people and bring us all together,” Bieber said, referring to the dark days of the pandemic.

K-pop band BTS were also among the big winners of the first New York grand prix to be held with a full audience of fans and celebrities since the coronavirus pandemic began. The young men of BTS were named Group of the Year and won the Best K-Pop award for their single “Butter”. The band sent video thanks from South Korea.

The ceremony also featured a performance by Alicia Keys, who sang “Empire State of Mind” outdoors, against the backdrop of the New York skyline. Musicians Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Busta Rhymes, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Machine Gun Kelly were also on stage alongside Alicia Keys.

Jennifer Lopez and Cyndi Lauper drove fans crazy with unexpected appearances, with Lauper championing abortion rights and stressing that women want “control over our bodies.”