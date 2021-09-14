Enem 2021: Inep announces exam dates for exempt participants in 2020 who missed the exams | education

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) released on Monday (13) the dates of the National High School Examination (Enem) 2021 for those enrolled who had exemption in 2020, but did not attend the exam days . These participants will be able to register from 10:00 am, Brasília time, on Tuesday (14), on the Participant’s Page, and will be guaranteed exemption from the registration fee. The deadline closes at 23:59 on September 26th.

The reopening was determined by the Supreme Court and could guarantee enrollment for nearly 3 million students who got the free fee last year but did not show up for fear of Covid-19.

These subscribers will perform the exam on January 9th and 16th, 2022, together with the edition of Enem for adults deprived of liberty and young people in a socio-educational measure that includes deprivation of liberty (Enem PPL).

For other exam participants who have already had their registration confirmed, the application of the tests will be maintained on November 21 and 28, 2021.

According to Inep, the decision to set new test application dates for those exempt from the 2020 edition was taken to guarantee the right of participants to use the test result to access higher education through the Unified Selection System ( Sisu), from the University for All Program (ProUni) and from the Student Financing Fund (Fies), programs of the Ministry of Education (MEC).

Enem 2021 registered 3,109,762 people with confirmed enrollment, the lowest number since 2005. The drop was driven by the abstention rate for the exam in 2020, which reached 55.3% of the total number of confirmed candidates.