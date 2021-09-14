Everton overturns Burnley in a spectacular second half and sticks to the leaders

Whoever went to Goodison Park didn’t see a very good first half of the Everton, but watched a show in the second. In a heroic turn, the Toffees, commanded by Andros Townsend, defeated the Burnley 3-1, in a match valid for the 4th round of the Premier League, and stuck to the leaders.

After the victory away from home in the last round, those led by Rafa Benítez were looking for victory to draw on points with the leaders. Burnley, on the other hand, wanted to get out of the relegation zone.

If the first half wasn’t very lively at Goodison Park, the second was a sight to behold for those who were at the stadium or watching from home.

After seven minutes, Gudmundsson raised the ball in the area, Mee appeared in front of the defense and, free, opened the scoring for the visitors.

However, Burnley’s goal was the necessary gas to light Townsend’s fuse in the match. On minute 14, the midfielder crossed a perfect ball to Keane’s head, who equalized.

The Englishman, five minutes later, turned to Everton. Townsend received in the middle Doucouré and landed a beautiful kick to score a great goal for the Toffees.

In seven minutes, three goals from Everton. A minute after the second, Gray received a nice pass from Doucouré and made the third.

Championship status

With the result, Everton will 10 stitches, in 4th place in Premier League, with the same score as the leader Manchester United.

Burnley follows with 1 point and is in the relegation zone, in the 18th position.

The guy: Townsend

Within five minutes, Andros Townsend changed the name of the game. On minute 14, he put the ball over Keane’s head, who tied the game. At 19, he received the ball from Doucouré and scored a great goal to turn the score to Everton.

Andros Townsend celebrating Everton Premier League goal Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

Richardson discusses again

If in Everton’s last match the striker argued with his teammates over a penalty kick, this time, Richarlison slammed into the opponent’s mouth.

In the first stage, after a ball dispute with Mee, Burnley’s defender, the shirt 7 saw Tarkowski approaching to take the pain from his partner, took satisfaction and the two fell out.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field next Saturday (18) for the Premier League. Everton faces the Aston Villa, away from home, at 1:30 pm, while Burnley receives the Arsenal, at 11:00.