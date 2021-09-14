F1 2021 update adds new safety car and Portugal Grand Prix

News is now available on all platforms

The game F1 2021 is finally receiving an atualization which does not only bring corrections and minor adjustments, in the new update a codemasters is adding to the racing game a new circuit, this is the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve or also known as Circuito de Portimão, which hosted the Grand Prix of Portugal and will be available in all modes.

From now on the game will also feature a Aston Martin as a safety car, the new vehicle was included in the category to take turns with Mercedes-Benz during the circuits held in the 2021 season, the year that marks the return of the construction company to the tracks.

Other news that we can highlight is the Improved multiplayer connection on Xbox, besides the in-game vehicle balancing as the real Formula 1 season unfolds, more changes were made to fix bugs and bring more stability to the game.

Check out all the notes from the 1.10 update below:



Portimão has been added to the tracks available in all modes.

The performance of the F1 2021 vehicle was aligned with the actual season. All F1 Time Trial leaderboards have been reset as a result of this change.

The Aston Martin safety car has been added to the tracks where it is used in the real season

Fixed a crash when watching highlights or replays on Xbox series consoles

Various improvements to Xbox multiplayer connections

Fixed an issue where the race could end after the first lap in two-player careers

Fixed an issue where the MFD could show up when tire wear reaches 20% increments

Fixed an issue where users could not enter pits with badly worn engine components when using the assistant steer

The race strategy practice program is now locked in standard fuel mode to bring it into line with race regulations.

Fixed an issue when adjusting the HDR nit peak, it would not show a change in the images

Fixed crash when exiting front-end after negotiating a two-player career contract

Fixed a crash when viewing leaderboards after retiring from a league

Dazzle Camouflage Helmet Now Displays Correctly

Fixed crash when renegotiating with current team after a two-player career reset

Fixed an issue where the ERS toggle entry was not recognized

General stability improvements

Several small fixes

Source: ea