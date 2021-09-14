Fábio Faria: 5G approval postponement “was a highly unexpected request”

× Reproduction/Ministry of Communications/YouTube

Fabio Faria said this Monday (13) that the request for a view that delayed the approval of the 5G auction dates was “highly unexpected”.

“Really, got [de surpresa]. It was a highly unexpected request, for a number of reasons. The first is that the 5G notice has been with Anatel since October 2019. It was approved by five votes of the five Anatel board members [em fevereiro de 2021]. Then he went to TCU. It was approved by 7×1 in TCU [em agosto deste ano]”, said the minister, at a press conference at the Planalto Palace.

“And TCU made some recommendations. Not determinations. And normally, when the process goes back to Anatel, they will focus on what was said in TCU. Not on themes I already had (sic) debated exhaustively within Anatel itself and with the votes of the five councilors”, added.

According to Faria, the loss resulting from the delay in approving the 5G in Brazil is R$2.8 billion per month, or R$100 million per day.

“We’ve already contacted him [o conselheiro Moisés Moreira], we are waiting for the questions, the inquiries, which could have been made before the vote”.

Moisés Moreira asked to be seen on Monday, arguing that the process needs further discussion and analysis. It was the second consecutive postponement; Anatel canceled the meeting last Friday (10) at the request of the rapporteur, Emmanoel Campelo.