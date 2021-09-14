Fagner customizes sponsor shoes to ‘get rid’ of the green on the piece; see pictures

Last Monday, right-back Fagner, a Corinthians baseman, showed once again why he is one of the players most identified with the crowd. The player asked a professional customization studio to green one of his sneakers.

“Fagner, a Corinthians player, sent me this shoe here and asked if I could take this green one off here, because in Coringão there, there’s no way this green one. I think he sent it to the right guy”, said the customizer Thiago Mendes, from TND Sneakers, showing the Corinthians shirt.

The piece is from the material supplier who sponsors Timon’s right-back. Initially, the shoe was black with details in shades of green, but the details were finished in black and white – see images below.

It is worth remembering that last June, forward Jô experienced a controversy when he used a green boot in the duel against Bahia, for the Brasileirão. At the time, the athlete was fined by the club.

On the field, Fagner started the match against Atlético-GO last Sunday, but did not return for the second half of the match. The shirt 23 had a contracture in the neck due to a great stiffness in the muscles. Recovery must occur on a daily basis and, therefore, like Renato Augusto, Luan, Roni and Adson, the full-back did not train in the last second – see athletes’ situations.

Check out the customization images

Tennis before going through the customization process Reproduction/Instagram Stories

Tennis after going through the customization process Reproduction/Instagram Stories

