False report on behalf of Walmart makes cryptocurrency go up 25%

In what appears to be a massively successful “pump and dump” scheme, the cryptocurrency litecoin soared around 25% this Monday (13) after a false statement said the Walmart would start accepting the form of payment on your online purchases.

Investors had plenty of reason to believe the news was true: Litecoin’s verified account on Twitter posted a link to the ad, which appeared on GlobeNewswire’s press release service.

The communiqué looked legitimate, and had made-up statements attributed to Walmart President Doug McMillon. The company had just posted a job opening at its headquarters for a cryptocurrency specialist. In addition, several news organizations shared the information.

The ad, however, was false, confirmed a Walmart spokesman. The company is not accepting litecoin, and the cryptocurrency account has deleted the publication. An hour after the announcement, the price of litecoin dropped from more than $220 back to $178 – around where it was before the false information spread.

It’s still unclear who the scammers were, but the scheme is probably a “pump and dump”. It occurs when people buy an asset and cause the price to go up – typically through fake news – and then sell the asset when prices soar.

GlobeNewswire removed the statement minutes after the CNN look for the company, and published a correction, asking investors and the media to ignore the announcement. However, no company spokesperson responded to a request for comment on the case.

Although the release looked authentic at first glance, it contained some signs that it was fake news. There was a strange website “Walmart-corp.com” as the email address of the head of marketing at Walmart.

He also used a partial title to refer to McMillon. And it was the first and only statement that Walmart published on GlobeNewswire.

Litecoin would also be an odd choice for Walmart. Despite being among the oldest cryptocurrencies on the market, it is out of the top 10, and typically not among the most traded.

However, that changed on Monday, when many billions of dollars in litecoin changed hands, according to the online platform Coinbase.

Pump and dump schemes often occur in poorly regulated markets, such as penny stocks and cryptocurrencies, where regulators and investors have little information about the market and little ability to suspect criminal activity.

Although unusual, Walmart’s fake press release was not the first of its kind.

The past few months have been turbulent for cryptocurrencies, which only grew a few years ago. O bitcoin, which peaked at $65,000 in April, plummeted to $28,000 in June after the China increase the crackdown on digital currencies. Currently, its value is US$ 44,000.

Regulatory concerns around cryptocurrencies have also increased. The US Senate has included a provision in the proposal for $1.2 trillion of infrastructure investments which was passed last month. It imposes more federal regulation on cryptocurrencies.

The proposal also expands the number of cryptocurrency users who would need to report their earnings to the Internal Revenue Service. The measure needs to be approved by the House of Representatives before being sent to the president Joe Biden.

