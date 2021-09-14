famous people refuse an invitation to participate in the reality show; see the list

The list of the first confirmed participants among the cast of “The Farm 13” was released recently, last Thursday (09/09). On the occasion, viewers were also informed that the revelation of some of the other names that are part of this edition of the reality would take place through a live, on Tik Tok, on Monday night (13/09).

As promised, presenter Rodrigo Faro, one of the great names of Record TV, announced the names of other members of the program. At Paiol, then Mah Tavares, Sthe Matos, Alisson Jordan and Krawak, who compete for a place to join the season. Among the official participants are funkeiro MC Gui and countryman Thiago Piquilo.

some celebrities refused the broadcaster’s invitation, however, to the disappointment of fans of the program. During the announcement of pedestrians and other participants, videos were shown of some famous people who thought it was better not to participate in the attraction.

Who refused to participate in “The Farm 13”?

With justifications such as “it wasn’t this time” or with the argument that it is simply not possible to enter the reality, some famous personalities preferred to be left out. Among them are:

The funk player Naldo Benny;

Soccer player Richarlyson Barbosa;

Fitness muse Gracyanne Barbosa;

Former BBC Felipe Prior;

Former BBC Kerline Cardoso;

Singer D Black;

The humorist Tirullipa;

The singer Roberta Miranda;

The businesswoman Sylvia Design;

The socialite Narcissa Tamborindeguy.

The “The Farm” team is composed of 20 official members and a pawn, which is chosen by the public through voting. The new edition of the reality starts this Tuesday (14), now with the presentation of Adriane Galisteu.