Farewell to striker Daniel Alves, new reinforcements, future of Abel Ferreira and opponent of Leila: the last of Palmeiras

One day after losing to Flamengo at Allianz Parque, Palmeiras returned to training at the Football Academy. The news was left-back Jorge, who is ready to make his debut at Verdão.

Abel Ferreira demanded a lot from the athletes and didn’t release them for the break that is usually given after the matches. Yesterday, after the final whistle, the coach took longer than usual inside the locker rooms, indicating that he started a conversation with the athletes right there. See how today’s training went.

See the latest news from Palmeiras:

At just 19 years old, forward Pedro Acácio had no more opportunities and confirmed his departure from Verdão. The future is still uncertain.

After terminating with São Paulo, Daniel Alves is in the market. But, according to Edu Dracena, technical advisor from Palma, it will not be at Palestra Itália that the former São Paulo player will play.

Portuguese coach is prestigious and remains in charge of Palmeiras’ coach. At this time, the alleged dismissal was not discussed by the board. Defeat for Flamengo raised the tone of criticism from Palestinian fans.

Mário Gianinni, vice president of Era Tirone, will be the Palmeiras opposition candidate to dispute the seat with Leila Pereira, Crefisa executive. Saverio Orlandi should appear in the third way for the elections at the end of the year.

