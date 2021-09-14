FGTS allows withdrawals in 2021: See how to withdraw and the calendar

by

Withdrawal-birthday allows the holder to withdraw annually a portion of their available balance in the FGTS from the month of their birthday.

Workers can still withdraw the FGTS (Severance Indemnity Fund) this year. For this, it will be necessary to adhere to the modality of birthday loot and being born between the months of September and December.

O birthday loot allows the holder to withdraw annually a portion of their available balance in the FGTS from the month of your birthday. The redemption period runs until the last business day of the second subsequent month.

Currently, the modality is contemplating citizens who opted for withdrawals who were born in July, August and September. To join the modality, the worker must undergo the procedure within the month of his/her birthday.

In this sense, if the period has already ended, the subject will only apply for the next year. It is noteworthy that whoever opts for withdrawal-birthday loses the right to withdrawal-withdrawal in case of unfair dismissal.

Value of withdrawal-birthday

the value of birthday loot can vary from worker to worker. THE Federal Savings Bank considers the amount to be distributed according to the balance available in the fund’s accounts plus an additional fixed installment. Check out the table below:

Balance amount (in R$)% of the balance that can be withdrawnFixed additional installmentTotal withdrawal on the lane floorFull withdrawal at the top of the range
Up to R$ 50050%0—–BRL 250
From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,00040%BRL 50BRL 250BRL 450
From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,00030%BRL 150BRL 450BRL 1,650
From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,00020%BRL 650BRL 1,650BRL 2,650
From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,00015%BRL 1,150BRL 2,650BRL 3,400
From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,00010%BRL 1,900BRL 3,400BRL 3,900
Above BRL 20,000.015%BRL 2,900BRL 3,900unlimited

You May Like It Too:

How to check the balance?

The worker can carry out the consultation in person, over the internet or over the phone. See the service channels below:

  • site;
  • Internet banking Caixa;
  • Caixa branches;
  • SMS or email (registering cell phone and email); and
  • Telephone 0800-7260207.

2021 loot-birthday calendar

anniversary monthStart of serviceend of serve
JanuaryJanuary 4, 2021March 31, 2021
FebruaryFebruary 1, 2021April 30, 2021
MarchMarch 1, 2021May 31, 2021
AprilApril 1, 2021June 30, 2021
MayMay 3, 2021July 30, 2021
JuneJune 1, 2021August 31, 2021
JulyJuly 1, 2021September 30, 2021
AugustAugust 2, 2021October 29, 2021
SeptemberSeptember 1, 2021November 30, 2021
OctoberOctober 1, 2021December 31, 2021
NovemberNovember 1, 2021January 31, 2022
DecemberDecember 1, 2021February 28, 2022

See also: FGTS turns 55; See the main changes

Read too:

It’s “pushing” on the Internet:

Access www.pensarcursos.com.br

Graduated in Law at Centro Universitário UniFTC, works as Editor of Notícias Concursos. There are already approximately 4 thousand articles published on the portal.