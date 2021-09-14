FGTS allows withdrawals in 2021: See how to withdraw and the calendar

Withdrawal-birthday allows the holder to withdraw annually a portion of their available balance in the FGTS from the month of their birthday.

Workers can still withdraw the FGTS (Severance Indemnity Fund) this year. For this, it will be necessary to adhere to the modality of birthday loot and being born between the months of September and December.

The redemption period runs until the last business day of the second subsequent month.

Currently, the modality is contemplating citizens who opted for withdrawals who were born in July, August and September. To join the modality, the worker must undergo the procedure within the month of his/her birthday.

In this sense, if the period has already ended, the subject will only apply for the next year. It is noteworthy that whoever opts for withdrawal-birthday loses the right to withdrawal-withdrawal in case of unfair dismissal.

Value of withdrawal-birthday

the value of birthday loot can vary from worker to worker. THE Federal Savings Bank considers the amount to be distributed according to the balance available in the fund’s accounts plus an additional fixed installment. Check out the table below:

Balance amount (in R$) % of the balance that can be withdrawn Fixed additional installment Total withdrawal on the lane floor Full withdrawal at the top of the range Up to R$ 500 50% 0 —– BRL 250 From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000 40% BRL 50 BRL 250 BRL 450 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000 30% BRL 150 BRL 450 BRL 1,650 From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000 20% BRL 650 BRL 1,650 BRL 2,650 From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 2,650 BRL 3,400 From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000 10% BRL 1,900 BRL 3,400 BRL 3,900 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900 BRL 3,900 unlimited

How to check the balance?

The worker can carry out the consultation in person, over the internet or over the phone. See the service channels below:

site ;

; Internet banking Caixa;

Caixa branches;

SMS or email (registering cell phone and email); and

Telephone 0800-7260207.

2021 loot-birthday calendar

anniversary month Start of service end of serve January January 4, 2021 March 31, 2021 February February 1, 2021 April 30, 2021 March March 1, 2021 May 31, 2021 April April 1, 2021 June 30, 2021 May May 3, 2021 July 30, 2021 June June 1, 2021 August 31, 2021 July July 1, 2021 September 30, 2021 August August 2, 2021 October 29, 2021 September September 1, 2021 November 30, 2021 October October 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 November November 1, 2021 January 31, 2022 December December 1, 2021 February 28, 2022

