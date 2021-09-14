FGTS Council approves increase in the value of Casa Verde e Amarela property

The FGTS Board of Trustees unanimously approved a renovation of Casa Verde e Amarela (formerly Minha Casa Minha Vida). The vote took place this Monday (13/9) and aims to face the increase in inflation in recent months.

The council was in favor of an increase in the maximum values ​​of houses and apartments sold in the housing program.

The change will be 10% for enterprises in capitals and metropolitan regions, 15% for cities with 50,000 to 100,000 inhabitants, and 10% for locations between 20,000 and 50,000 inhabitants. Cities with less than 20 thousand inhabitants, on the other hand, will not have an adjustment.

The decision responded to a request from the real estate industry, which complained that costs were no longer in line with the escalation of expenditure on materials, causing many companies to cancel projects under the program.

In the last 12 months, the INCC, an index that measures the variation in prices linked to construction material, hit a record of 17.3%.

“Although the readjustment is not enough to cover the increase in inputs, it brings a certain balance and allows the sector to resume projects that had become unfeasible. Although it does not fully meet the needs of the construction sector, it is very welcome”, said councilor Abelardo Campoy Dias, representative of the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), during the meeting.

According to financial market projections, released on Monday, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) should end the year with a high of 8%. Last week, inflation was projected at 7.58% and, a month ago, at 7.05%.