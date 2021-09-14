FGTS Council changes funding rules for the Casa Verde e Amarela program

(Alfribeiro/GettyImages)

The Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund for Employees (FGTS) unanimously approved today (13) changes in the real estate financing rules of the Casa Verde e Amarela program.

Presented by the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), the approved proposals raise the limits of the values ​​of properties financed with funds from the fund; establish the interest rates charged to families earning up to R$2,000 a month and change the calculation of the subsidy made available to low-income families

The maximum values ​​of properties eligible to be financed will be readjusted by 10%, with the exception of those built in cities with populations between 50 thousand and 100 thousand inhabitants, where the table will be readjusted by 15%.

In detailing the proposal, the MDR representative on the council, Daniel de Oliveira Duarte Ferreira, said that the readjustment of the limits seeks to stimulate the offer of new housing units. “We propose a slightly larger readjustment [de 15%] in municipalities with 50,000 to 100,000 inhabitants, because in this population segment, the vast majority of hirings were hitting the limits of the table”, explained Ferreira.

“We understand that this is a balanced readjustment, which will not burden the fund to an unnecessary extent and will encourage the offer of new housing units. We hope that releases will increase as of the entry into force of the new table”, added the advisor.

Another approved change was the end of the differentiation of interest rates charged to families with monthly income of up to R$ 2 thousand, based on the characteristics of the property that would be acquired through Casa Verde e Amarela with FGTS resources. With this, all borrowers included in the so-called Group 1 will pay 4.75% of interest rate, if they live in the North or Northeast regions, and 5% if they live in the Midwest, Southeast or South regions.

“We are harmonizing the final interest rates for families with income of up to R$2,000. Before, we had a differentiation depending on the type of property that the family was going to acquire. Now, this is no longer a criterion and all the families in Group 1 of the program have the same interest rates”, said Ferreira, noting that workers who have an account linked to the FGTS for more than three years have access to even lower interest rates. , as it receives half a percent off.

The third change in the operating conditions for financing the FGTS establishes a new methodology for calculating the so-called complementary discount, which is the mechanism that allows the payment, with funds from the fund, of part of the value of the purchase or construction of the property, as a form of discount it, reducing the amount of financing.

“The methodology in force today takes into account the gross monthly family income and the territorial and population cut-off [onde vive a família interessada em obter o financiamento]. We are adding three new qualitative criteria [aos dois primeiros]”, explained Ferreira.

“[O primeiro novo critério é] the family’s ability to finance. In other words, families with less financing capacity will receive a score that will allow them to increase the value of the complementary discount, thus facilitating access to credit. The second criterion is the family’s expenditure commitment in relation to the average income of the federative unit. So, the greater the commitment of families to expenses, we will maximize the discount, which will facilitate access to credit and mitigate regional differences. And, finally, the larger the useful area of ​​the property, the higher the score of the family that will purchase the complementary discount”, said Ferreira.

The technical details of the proposals approved today will be regulated by the Ministry of Regional Development.

