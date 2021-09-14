FGTS withdrawal available in 2021 for those born from September to December

Workers who work with a formal contract have access to the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). However, the FGTS has some stricter rules for withdrawals, such as unfair dismissal, better known as withdrawal withdrawal.

However, the government has released since 2019 the withdrawal-birthday modality. Modality is completely optional on the part of the worker, where it is possible to redeem annually, a part of the entire deposited balance. The withdrawal is available from the employee’s birthday month, hence the name of the withdrawal-birthday modality.

Birthday loot requirements

The citizen who is interested in joining the withdrawal-birthday must work with a formal contract and still have a balance in the Guarantee Fund. In addition, it will be necessary to inform Caixa Econômica Federal about joining the modality.

In addition, before joining the withdrawal-birthday, the worker needs to meet some requirements of the program, namely:

Upon joining the withdrawal-birthday, the worker loses the right to withdrawal-withdrawal

Upon joining the withdrawal-birthday, to return to the withdrawal-withdrawal it will be necessary to wait for a grace period of 25 months

The employee can join the modality through the FGTS application available for Android and iOS cell phones, as well as through Caixa’s Internet Banking, if the employee is an account holder at the institution.

See how to join the modality through the FGTS application:

Access the FGTS application or Caixa Econômica Federal website;

Click on “My FGTS”;

Select the option “Birthday withdrawal”;

Then read and agree to the terms and conditions;

Finally, click on “Join Cashout-Birthday”.

Important! Only workers who join the modality who were born between the months of September and December will have access to the withdrawal-birthday in 2021, the fact occurs because the birthdays from January to August have already had the calendar released, so this group can only receive next year.

FGTS withdrawal amounts

The birthday withdrawal allows the worker to redeem amounts that can vary from 5 to 50% of the balance accumulated in the FGTS accounts, with or without an additional installment.

To better understand, check the seven balance withdrawal ranges for birthday: