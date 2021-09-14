Find out which is the only city in Ceará that has not registered new cases of Covid for two months – Region

The advance of vaccination against the new coronavirus, linked to the sanitary protocols adopted throughout the State, converged in a singular improvement in the epidemiological scenario. In General Sampaio, a city 125 km away from the capital of Ceará, new cases of infection have not been registered for more than two months, according to data from IntegraSus, the official platform of the Department of Health (Sesa) of Ceará.

The latest official virus infection record SARS-CoV-2 took place on July 6 of this year, that is, 69 days ago. For the Secretary of Health of the Municipality, Jocelma da Silva Barreto, the long period without notifications stems from three axes: vaccination, mass testing and support from the population.

“General Sampaio has stood out in the immunization process. We are applying all doses as soon as we receive it from Sesa and we know that this is important to defeat the virus. Another important factor is testing. We perform an average of 25 tests per day. It is also worth noting that the population understood the seriousness of the problem and collaborated with the determinations of the decrees”, considers Jocelma.

The head of the Secretariat also considers that, with just over 6 thousand inhabitants, inspection in the municipality “ends up being facilitated”. According to her, General Sampaio does not register episodes of clandestine parties or agglomerations and “it is notorious that the population, even like the cases in decline, continue to wear a mask and collaborate with the measures”.

The city has three infirmary beds and all, for almost 3 months, have been unoccupied. “It’s a scenario of tranquility. Quite different from the beginning of the year when we lost 4 people in an interval of little more than a day. There, the population became aware of the seriousness and attitudes began to change”, concludes Jocelma Barreto.

A month with no new cases

Over the past 30 days, control of the pandemic has progressed and the results are even better. Between August 13th and September 13th, 11 cities in Ceará do not register any new cases of Covid-19, still according to data from IntegraSus, extracted from the platform at 11:23 am this Monday (13).

General Sampaio (city for a long time without new registrations);

Capistrano,

Catherine,

Guaiuba,

Irauçuba,

jati,

Moraujo,

Paramoti,

Strong feather,

pear,

Tejuçuoca

The university professor and infectious disease doctor, Ivo Castelo Branco, explains that this drop is due to the sum of several pillars, among which the most important are “vaccination and the safety measures imposed in the decrees”. For him, although the reduction is widespread throughout the state, “it is still necessary to keep the alert on”.

“In an analogy that is easy to understand the scenario, I usually say that we had been driving a semi-running car at 1,000 km/h, today we are at 200 km/h. Is that a significant reduction? Yes, quite a lot, but it takes a lot of caution“, illustrates the expert.

This caution lies in the possibility that cases will grow again, as they did at the end of last year and beginning of 2021. “We have to vaccinate as many people as possible with both doses and, in parallel, continue with non-pharmacological care”, warns.

Ivo Castelo Branco infectious disease In the United States, in regions with low vaccination for political reasons, cases increased, as did cases in those states where vaccination advanced, but all safety measures were withdrawn. To win the pandemic, both have to go hand in hand.

state scenario

The improvement of the pandemic scenario, however, is not restricted to these cities. In a general analysis, advances can be seen in all regions of Ceará. According to the State Department of Health (Sesa), this September, the daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 have not yet passed the 100 mark.

The number demonstrates the slowdown of the pandemic. On April 5 this year, for example, Ceará confirmed 6,418 infections. That month we experienced the most critical scenario of the second wave. Regarding deaths, there is also improvement.

This month, the highest daily record was six deaths. In April, Sesa counted days with more than 150 deaths caused by the disease. The drop in the number of infections directly reflects on the occupancy rate of ICU beds dedicated to the treatment of infected patients.

Until this Monday morning (13), the overall occupancy rate of ICU beds was 32% and in the infirmary beds, only 18.66%. The index is much lower than that recorded at the peak of this Monday – between March and April – when the occupation of beds approached its totality.

According to IntegraSUS, in April this year, with public, private or philanthropic administration hospitals, Ceará had more than 1,700 active ICU beds Covid-19, with occupancy above 95%. Today there are about 250 active beds.

All these advances are evaluated with reservations by the Secretary of Health of Ceará, Marcos Gadelha. While acknowledging the improvements, the head of Sesa asks that the parameters for flexibilization of activities be respected and highlights the importance of maintaining care and vaccination.

“I ask people from Ceará to get vaccinated, with two doses or with a single dose, in the case of the Janssen vaccine. Make immunization a priority in the fight against Covid-19 and have a little more patience to continue following the sanitary protocols”, highlighted Gadelha.

Marcos Gadelha Secretary of Health of Ceará We still need to be careful, such as avoiding agglomerations, using masks and reinforcing personal and environmental hygiene, because despite the fact that the viral circulation is lower, the coronavirus transmission chain still exists in the state, and with variants.

Immunization

According to data from Sesa’s Vacinometer, 8.6 million doses have already been applied against Covid-19, with 5.66 million first doses, equivalent to more than 62% of the population.

The booster doses or single doses account for 2.79 million applications, which represents 30.4% of the fully immunized population. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the State has received 10,867,808 doses from the Ministry of Health and distributed 10,014,435 to 184 municipalities.

This Monday morning (13), Governor Camilo Santana (PT) announced the arrival of another batch of the immunizing agent, containing 231,660 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 from the manufacturer Pfizer/BioNTech. The immunizing agents will be used for the application of the first dose (D1), as announced by Camilo.

According to Sesa, the state has had enough stock to continue the vaccination and, so far, there is no risk of shortages.