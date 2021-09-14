Fiocruz releases 1.7 million doses of AstraZeneca after two weeks without distribution | Rio de Janeiro

After two weeks without distributing vaccines, Fiocruz informed that it will distribute new batches of Oxford-AstraZeneca this Tuesday (14), totaling 1.7 million doses .

With the delivery, Fiocruz totals 93.6 million doses of vaccines delivered to the National Immunization Program (PNI) since the beginning of production.

The distribution of this Tuesday occurs in two shipments: one with 50 thousand doses directly to the State of Rio de Janeiro and another to the warehouse designated by the Ministry of Health, for distribution to other states. There is no confirmed date for arrival at the health posts.

More vaccine deliveries are planned during the week, according to Fiocruz. The quantity and dates will be released upon completion of the quality control reviews.

The vaccines delivered this week went through the last stage of production in the morning: quality control, according to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

Fiocruz spent two weeks without distributing the vaccines. The production of Oxford-AstraZeneca doses stopped due to a lack of raw material. The active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) comes from China and did not arrive on time.

“As long as the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation does not have its API production entirely here in Brazil, we will continue to depend on AstraZeneca’s deliveries of APIs here in Brazil, which will then be bottled. There was a delay in the delivery of the Brazilian API by Fiocruz , but we still have to discuss quantities, because the production capacity of both Butantan and Fiocruz will still be insufficient to meet the needs of a country of 210 million Brazilians (…) There is a lack of public policies for the production of the quantity of vaccines that we need to have it in Brazil,” says sanitary doctor Gonzalo Vecina.

9 states ran out of 2nd dose

According to the statement from Fiocruz, the quantity of vaccines already delivered and the forecast for this month of 15 million doses do not indicate a shortage of vaccines for the application of the second dose.

However, at least nine Brazilian states reported lack of AstraZeneca for the second dose in some municipalities: Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Rio Grande do Norte, Tocantins, Rondônia, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco and Maranhão .