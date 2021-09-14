Fiocruz says he will return to deliver vaccine doses against Covid this Tuesday (14)

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), which produces the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 in Brazil, said it will return doses to the National Immunization Plan (PNI) this Tuesday (14). There is also the expectation that two more batches will be delivered on Wednesday (15) and Friday (17).

According to Fiocruz, the quantity should be around 5 million doses, depending on how many are retained in quality control. Officially, the foundation said it will deliver 15 million doses in September, 3 million more than the Ministry of Health expects.

Deliveries of AstraZeneca’s immunizer have not occurred for two weeks due to the delay in the arrival of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), according to Fiocruz. Despite this, there was already the expectation of delivery of doses for this Monday (13), deadline postponed by the foundation.

In the city of São Paulo, about 340,000 people have delayed the application of the second dose of AstraZeneca, precisely because of the lack of doses. With this, the city of São Paulo began this Monday (13) to use the immunizing agent from Pfizer to complete the vaccination of this public.

(Published by Daniel Fernandes)