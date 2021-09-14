Fires killed 17 million vertebrate animals in the Pantanal in 2020, study finds | Nature

A study carried out by 30 researchers from public agencies, universities and non-governmental organizations estimates that at least 17 million vertebrate animals died as a direct result of the fires in the Pantanal last year.

The most recurrent victims were small snakes, mainly aquatic ones: more than 9 million deaths.

The study (not yet published in a scientific journal) was submitted to the journal Scientific Reports, of the Springer Nature group, and is under evaluation by other scientists. The researchers say the work is pioneering the use of the “line distance sampling technique” to calculate animal deaths from fires.

The methodology is based on the so-called transects: straight-line trails through areas predetermined by fire spots in the biome. Each line covered was between 500m and 3km. In all, the group covered 114 km of transects.

In these linear paths, the sighted carcasses were registered with dates and geographic coordinates, as well as the perpendicular distance of each one in relation to the reference line.

The farther away from the transect, the fewer animals found. By knowing the behavior of this probability, the researchers were able to develop a mathematical model to estimate the number of carcasses present in the area. This allowed the modeling of estimates that the group considered reliable for calculating the density of dead animals.

“The method is different, it is based on the knowledge of the probability of detecting an animal at different distances from the line. It is a modern strategy to correct the ‘detectability’ error, which is the probability of seeing the animal when it is present in the area. what happens”, explains Walfrido Moraes Tomas, a researcher at Embrapa Pantanal and coordinator of the study.

The 17 million vertebrate animals are admittedly an underestimate, because many animals that live in burrows or within tree holes may have died in these locations without being spotted. There is also the case of very small vertebrates that may have been completely charred by the intense fire.

The field search was carried out within 72 hours of the start of each fire outbreak, but most cases were cataloged between 24 and 48 hours. The task force for field work took place between August 1 and November 17, 2020 (as reported by the G1 at the time), from the north to the south of the Pantanal.

The estimate covers the period between January and November 2020. Last year, the Pantanal was consumed by the greatest tragedy in its history, with the destruction of about 4 million hectares (26% of the area of ​​the entire biome).

The animals registered in the survey were divided into two groups, according to the size of the carcass: small vertebrates (less than 2 kg), such as amphibians, small lizards, snakes, birds and rodents; and medium for large vertebrates (2kg or more), such as peccaries, capybaras, curassows, large snakes, anteaters and primates.

Water snakes accounted for 60% of victims.

“These animals have low locomotion capacity, which makes it difficult to escape during a fire. During the dry season they are usually buried in floodplain areas. When the fire reaches a wet dry area, it is quite common to have peat fire, which consumes the thick layer of organic matter. This type of fire is difficult to fight and detect, and can burn for weeks and reach the animals that inhabit these environments,” explained biologist Gabriela do Valle Alvarenga, a researcher at the Federal University of Mato Grosso (UFMT) , research participant.

Impact on biodiversity

The Pantanal’s biodiversity is made up of more than 2,000 species of plants, 269 fish, 131 reptiles, 57 amphibians, 580 birds and at least 174 mammals. The number of invertebrates is unknown.

Large vertebrates such as deer, deer, tapirs and jaguars were not observed from the transects given the low population density of these species in the Pantanal. But they were often found during firefighting work, dead or injured near roads.

The study warns that climate change caused by human actions has influenced the frequency, duration and intensity of droughts in the region. The impact of repeated fires can be catastrophic and impoverish the ecosystem, which is already fragile during the rainless period. Fire is part of the natural dynamics of the Pantanal, but not in these proportions.

Given the possibility of new disasters in the region, the researchers hope that the study will help to measure the cumulative impacts caused by recurrent fires in the biome.

“These numbers give an idea of ​​the climate change scenario. The probability of having fires like these is high. This can happen, happen, and happen, destroying the ecosystem”, comments coordinator Walfrido Moraes Tomas.

The work included researchers from Embrapa Pantanal, the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio), the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama), the Pantanal National Research Institute (INPP), University of Mato Grosso (UFMT), Federal University of Mato Grosso do Sul (UFMS), Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), Pantanal Environment Foundation, Smithsonian Institute (United States), among other institutions.

There was also logistical support and financial support from NGOs such as WWF Brasil, NGO Panthera, Instituto Homem Pantaneiro, Ecology and Action (ECOA), Museu Paraense Emílio Goeldi, in addition to the Department of Environment of Mato Grosso do Sul and the collaboration of volunteers.

At the beginning of the surveys last year, the lack of funds impacted the planning and actions in the field, and researchers had to work voluntarily. With the repercussion of the task force, resources later arrived from state governments and NGOs.

Work in the Pantanal recently resumed in 2021, but there has been no financial support. ICMBio has its own resources to send teams, while other institutions depend on donations.

Fortunately, the fires registered so far in the Pantanal in recent months have not had the same proportions as the previous year — about 10% of what burned in 2020. The fires in August were few and controlled by firefighters, landowners and the population Pantanal. However, the dry season in the region extends until October.