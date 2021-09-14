Five more women accuse Marcelo Bimbi, ex of Nicole Bahls, of harassment

After the medical student Larissa Marassi exclusively told the LeoDias column that she felt humiliated and harassed by model Marcelo Bimbi, ex-husband of Nicole Bahls, five other women got in touch with the young woman, who is also an influencer, and reported having felt the same way. “He called me a goldfish. It was him,” commented one of the victims. The women didn’t want to be identified. The Leo Dias Column had access to the messages.

Nights of parties in Paraguay are frequent for Bimbi and even sharing on social media reports with headlines that signal a life “away from the gossip”, several women who would have been approached by him on Instagram or in nightclubs, tell another story.

“He is from here in my state and unfortunately he is the same type. I’ve been, several times, on nights out with women and in places where there’s nothing but drugs. Every time he comes, he goes out with women and hits on others! Everyone knows the type here”, comments one of the young women, in secrecy.

Larissa received more than 20 messages from women who reported having received some kind of approach from the entrepreneur in recent times through Instagram. “He is an asshole! He did the same thing to me there at After Sunset (Paraguay’s club) a week ago. I’m disgusted with his face. He wants everyone to notice him for being famous and handsome, but when the woman doesn’t care, he goes crazy,” says another account.

“I met Marcelo in 2014 and stayed one night with him. He was not yet married to Nicole. Months later, I ran into him again in Rio and got the total rancidity of the asshole’s lack of content. Then I just didn’t want to be with him. After that, he texted me cursing me shit and even had the ability to borrow R$1,300 to play poker! He is addicted to games and women! He doesn’t accept not being noticed and he doesn’t accept not being wanted. Only this guy has nothing to do with content! He just talks shit,” wrote another one.

In the messages, the women say the insults started when they refused to be with the model: “He did this to me too! Thick guy! I deleted the messages because it was irritating and hurting me, but he offended me, because I didn’t want to keep him!” says another message.

Larissa Marassi told the column in an interview that she is happy to have exposed everything for a greater purpose: “I was sure that I did the right thing to expose all this, knowing that so many women also went through this and kept silent. Knowing that so many women were humiliated by a sexist pseudo-man. This gave me even more courage to take all this forward and fight for the women’s cause”.

After the article was published, Marcelo Bimbi published a press release on his Instagram denying all the accusations.

“Marcelo Bambi, together with his lawyer, comes to the public, due to the articles published in various media against him, which narrate the testimony of Mrs. Larissa Marassi, to provide the following clarifications to the press.

That he was in Paraguay to carry out work in that country.

Who never harassed, belittled, offended or judged, in any way, the person named Larissa Marassi! How falsely and pejoratively defamed Mrs. Larissa, and transcribed in the published articles.

That it will take the appropriate legal measures, both in the civil and criminal spheres against the influencer Larissa Marassi, due to the injustice of defamation that she has been suffering from the episode narrated, which, she already claims, did not occur!

That everything that happened was witnessed and witnessed by several people who will serve as witnesses in the processes that will be unsaturated.

It is the present note”

This Monday (09/13), the medical student shared in her Instagram stories that she decided to share this story to unite other women, and expose men like Bimb. In addition, Larissa went to the women’s police station in Foz do Iguaçu to file an official complaint against the model.

The person from Paraná has legal support and has also prepared an official note that was shared on social networks:

“I, Larissa Marassi, come to the public, together with my lawyers, due to the repercussion of the fact that occurred on 09/11/2021 involving Marcelo Bimbi, to clarify and emphasize that I do not want any kind of relationship or bond with Marcelo.

I also clarify that I have no intention or interest in personal or social promotion with the facts already narrated. On the contrary, I only did it after the encouragement I received from many women who went through the same embarrassment, including with the same person.

Therefore, I emphasize that all appropriate measures are being taken, both in the civil and criminal spheres. Finally, I thank you in advance for the hundreds of messages of support I have been receiving, I am sure that the truth will prevail and everything will be duly proven before the judiciary, through documentary and testimonial evidence.

Together we are stronger! Let’s not shut up!”