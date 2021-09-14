Flamengo: David Luiz says the crowd weighed in: ‘It touched my heart’

After closely following the Flamengo’s 3-1 victory over Palmeiras in the box at Allianz Parque, David Luiz was officially introduced by the rubro-negra board this Monday (13).

The defender, who was without a club since his contract with the Arsenal finished, settled his link with the team from Gávea until the end of 2022 and will wear shirt 23.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

At a press conference, he admitted that the crowd was fundamental in making the decision to return to Brazil to wear the red-black shirt.

”Since the first moment I felt Flamengo’s fans and the love of that fans, even though I’m not a Flamengo player, it touched my heart and made me be here today. It’s crazy to feel this affection and this love even when I wasn’t a Flamengo player. This made me rethink, imagine a lot and helped me a lot in my decision”, he said.

Renato Gaúcho’s team returns to the field this Wednesday (15) for the second match against the Guild, for the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, and can lose up to three goals difference to advance, since they won the first game by 4-0, in Porto Alegre.

Already for the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol, which the sports fan watches LIVE by ESPN on Star+, Flamengo receives the Barcelona on September 22, at Maracanã. The return is scheduled for the 29th, in Ecuador.