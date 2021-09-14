Flamengo informs that exam showed injury in Arrascaeta’s left thigh | Flamengo

After leaving the field with pain in his left thigh at the 23rd of the first half of the victory by 3-1 over Palmeiras, on Sunday, in São Paulo, Arrascaeta took a test this Monday, which showed a strain on the spot. The Uruguayan has already started treatment and will not face Grêmio this Wednesday, at Maracanã, for the Copa do Brasil.
+ Back in Brazil, David Luiz faces the challenges of a “solid project” at Flamengo: “It makes me have oxygen”
Arrascaeta during Flamengo’s victory over Palmeiras — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo
The club did not disclose the recovery time. Now, in addition to Arrascaeta, Flamengo has Filipe Luís in the medical department, as well as a list of players undergoing physical reconditioning:
- Gabigol: muscle pain
- Bruno Henrique: reconditioning after thigh injury
- Diego: calf edema
- Rodrigo Caio: reconditioning after knee problem
- Renê: reconditioning after muscle injury
- Kenedy: fitness for debut
- Piris da Motta: reconditioning after Achilles tendon problem.
Arrascaeta falls to the ground in pain and is replaced
As they won by 4-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinals, in Porto Alegre, Flamengo can lose by up to three goals difference in Maracanã, which advances to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Whoever qualifies will face the winner of the Santos x Athletico clash.