Flamengo trains this Monday (13) with David Luiz, Gabigol and Bruno Henrique on the field

Rubro-Negro beat Palmeiras last Sunday afternoon (12) by 3-1, and approached the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship, with two games in hand.

One day after beating Palmeiras 3-1 in the middle of Allianz Parque, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship, the Flamengo trained normally this Monday (13), aiming at the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Grêmio. The team thrashed 4-0 in Porto Alegre, and is practically classified.

The big news was defender David Luiz. Presented this morning at CT Ninho do Urubu, he did physical activities both in the gym and on the field. David has not been on the field since May 2 of this year, in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League, and aims to be available as soon as possible.

Gabigol, who was left out of the Palmeiras match due to muscle pain, trained on the field. Those who didn’t start as starters at Allianz Parque made a collective with the under-20 team. Rodrigo Caio, Kenedy and Renê, who did not participate in the last games, were at work.

Bruno Henrique, in turn, started the physical transition work with the trainers on the field. Michael, who replaced him against Palmeiras, scored two goals, one with a header and the other dribbling the mark. Are still in the Medical Department of Flamengo Filipe Luís, injured in the calf, and De Arrascaeta, injured in the thigh.

In addition to facing Grêmio on Wednesday (15), Rubro-Negro will again face Tricolor on Sunday (19), also at home. Then there is perhaps the most important clash of the month: against Barcelona de Guayaquil, on Wednesday (22), for the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores.