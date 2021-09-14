Flamengo x Grêmio: date, time and channel for the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil | How and where to watch LIVE and ON LINE on TV

This Wednesday (15), at 9:30 pm, Flamengo will face Grêmio, at Maracanã, for the second game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

For the second game of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup, Flamengo x Guild enter the field this Wednesday (13), at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, to define who advances in the national competition. Mengão has a good advantage ahead. The duel will be broadcast by TV Globo (RJ), Premiere and SporTV.

Flamengo has a great advantage to advance in the stage in the Copa do Brasil. In the first game against Grêmio, away from home, Renato Gaúcho’s team scored 4 x 0, with that, may even lose 3 x 0 that will reach another semifinal of the national competition. Mengão still has several embezzlements for this match.

Fighting to escape the relegation zone, Grêmio beat Ceará at the weekend and he goes rocked to try to reverse the score, even if it’s difficult, because to take the decision to penalties, he has to score 4 x 0.

Flamengo x Grêmio: how and where to watch LIVE on TV:

