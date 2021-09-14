Flordelis’ boyfriend maintains a relationship with an imprisoned former deputy: ‘É Amor’

Music producer Allan Soares, 25, said he maintains his relationship with former federal deputy Flordelis, who was arrested last month after losing privileged jurisdiction after having her term revoked. The evangelical missionary is accused of having ordered the murder of her own husband, Pastor Anderson do Carmo, in June 2019.

In an interview with Extra, Soares, who has known Flordelis for at least three years, due to the fact that they are both from the evangelical milieu, stated that he “continues, yes”, dating the former parliamentarian. Although he says he cannot reveal details of the relationship, he emphasizes that there is “love” between them.

On social networks, Allan Soares often shares messages of support made by fans of Flordelis, who alleges innocence of the accusations made by the Rio de Janeiro Courts against her.

Prison

Former federal deputy Flordelis, one of the main names in the evangelical church in the state of Rio de Janeiro, was arrested on August 13 at her home after losing her parliamentary post. She was sent to the Homicide Police Station in Niterói and São Gonçalo and, later, sent to the Talavera Bruce penitentiary, in the Gericinó Complex, West Zone of RJ, where she shares a cell with other inmates.

The singer and evangelical missionary is accused of being the mastermind of the murder of Pastor Anderson do Carmo, to whom she was married, in June 2019. She denies the accusations and says she is “not guilty”. Before being arrested, Flordelis did a live on social media and asked for a “prayer chain” in her “favor”. Furthermore, she told her followers that they “have the conviction that I have not committed any crime”.

In prison, Flordelis uses sleeping pills

A photo taken by UOL showed the moment when Flordelis entered the prison system in Rio de Janeiro, in which she appears without a wig and without makeup. According to the report, since she was sent to the penitentiary, the former parliamentarian’s routine is the prison library, in addition to using sleeping pills – the missionary was already using these medications before being arrested.

With regard to food, sources said that in addition to the meals commonly served, the former deputy has already asked for some items such as a biscuit for the family. For breakfast, Flordelis has been eating bread and butter and a coffee. At lunch and dinner it is usually a dish of rice, beans, a protein and a salad. O UOL found that even so, the former deputy eats little.

remember the case

Anderson do Carmo was shot dead inside his house in the early morning hours of June 16, 2019 in Niterói, metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the investigation, Flordelis planned the murder and was responsible for rallying and convincing the direct executioner and other defendants to participate in the crime under the pretense that a robbery had occurred. The deputy also financed the purchase of the weapon and warned of the victim’s arrival at the place where she was executed, according to the complaint.

The reason for the crime, the complaint describes, would be the fact that the victim maintains strict control of family finances and manages conflicts rigidly, not allowing privileged treatment of those closest to Flordelis, to the detriment of other members of the large family (she has 54 children).