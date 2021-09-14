Fluminense: There is a chance for a Flu veteran to go to Vasco; understand the situation

Nenê is not a starter with Marcão and would be willing to return to cruzmaltino. Club evaluates business and transfer can happen

In recent days there has been news that the midfielder baby, of Fluminense, would be on the radar of Vasco da Gama. The athlete, who has a successful passage through cruzmaltino, from 2015 to 2018, could really be returning to the São Januário team. According to the journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, the PVC, on his blog on the portal “GE“, the case will only advance if the Tricolor and the player agree the termination.

This Monday (13), the website “Netflu” went deeper into the situation and revealed that the chances of the deal materializing are real. But there are some factors that can influence this to happen. The situation is complex, but not impossible to resolve. There are also facilitators. Lisca was against the arrival of the player, whereas Fernando Diniz – who worked with Nenê at São Paulo – would not see a problem in the athlete’s arrival.

Nenê wants to receive salaries on time at Vasco and her staff wants guarantees that this can be fulfilled. Cruzmaltino faces a serious financial crisis and is constantly in the news because of the problems with justice in relation to pledges and its astronomical debt.

Another issue is the project the club would have to offer the 40-year-old supporter. The player would not want to play two seasons in the Second Division. At this moment, the team is in a bad phase and increasingly distant from the wave back to the elite of Brazilian football. There are still chances, but with 15 rounds to go, the Hill Giant has yet to engage.

Nenê wants a career plan so she can retire in São Januário. The midfielder is 40 years old, completed in 2021, but with the evolution of the physical part in football, it is possible that he is still thinking about playing for two more seasons.

The last issue, one of the most important, would be that it be unlinked from the Tricolor das Laranjeiras. The shipowner’s contract runs until December of this year and Fluminense would not create barriers to release the veteran, but will only do so upon a formal request from Vasco or the athlete, which has not yet happened on either side.