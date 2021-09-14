For the second time in three months, ”Brega Millionaire” wins the lottery and reveals tactics

The special draw for the contest took place on September 11th, in São Paulo, and was accumulated in R$ 159.1 million. In total there were 57 winners throughout Brazil. Each must receive an amount of R$ 2,791,889.55.

According to information provided by Caixa Econômica Federal, the winning bet was a 50-quotes raffle. If the prize amount of BRL 2,791,889.55, from the pool in which Edésio Nascimento participated, is divided into equal amounts, each of the players must receive BRL 55,837.79.

See the numbers drawn

01-02-03-05-06-09-12-13-15-17-21-22-23-24-25

To UOL, the ‘Millionaire do Brega’ stated that in all, adding the two awards, he said that he earned around R$ 1.8 million

Tactic according to Edésio Nascimento

In an interview with UOL, the lucky Pinheiro reveals that the tactic is not to want large amounts of money. The best thing to do, according to him, is to resort to the pool. “The biggest secret is to play football and always be playing. I play every day. Today I’m going to play,” he said.

invaded house

At the end of July this year, Milionário do Brega’, had his residence invaded by robbers, in the city of Pinheiro, about 333 km away from São Luís. The crime was investigated by the Civil Police of Maranhão (PC-MA).

According to police information, the robbers broke into the house and took the singer’s son hostage while they searched the place. During the action, personal objects such as jewelry and musical instruments were taken by the criminals. The estimated damage, according to the Civil Police, reaches R$ 50 thousand.