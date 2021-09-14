Ford creates commercial vehicle division for Transit’s arrival

Ford created a commercial vehicle division to operate in South America to bring the Transit van, which will be produced in Montevideo, Uruguay, through the local automaker Nordex.

For the coming of Transit, Ford will use the network of “more than 100 distributors” spread across the country. There will no longer be an exclusive network, as there was with Ford Trucks.

In addition, the so-called Ford Pro will not only work with Transit, but also with Ranger’s XL version, given that this option is focused on fleet owners and commercial operators, unlike the other versions of the average Argentine pickup.

One of the points that Ford will focus on at Transit is connectivity through the Ford Pass, which will allow the customer to monitor the vehicle remotely and have access to key on-board devices. There will also be a 24-hour concierge service.

In addition, the entire network will be structured to service the van imported from Uruguay, which will reach the market with a guarantee of one year or 100,000 km, as well as fixed price revisions and stops every 20,000 km.

To meet demand for parts, Ford will use five local component distribution centers. To start sales, by the end of the year, Transit will start with the passenger version, with options of 14+1 or 15+1 on the medium chassis, such as 16+1 or 17+1 with long chassis.

The passenger Transit will also have a glazed version, without seats or internal finishing, where the customer can configure through a Ford mode center or customization companies partnering with the brand.

There will also be a van version, which arrives only in 2022 and also with a medium or long chassis. Ford has not opened the Transit engine, which will naturally be diesel.

The overall configuration will have 4×2 traction, with different load capacities, with the medium models having single wheels in the rear and the long ones with double wheels, these with highlighted front wheel hubs.

Regarding production, Ford will not reveal the annual production volume or the percentage of parts found, just stating that the vehicle naturally meets the minimum required for operation in Uruguay, within the scope of Mercosur. Price? Only at launch…

Ford Transit 2022 – Photo Gallery