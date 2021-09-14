Ford reactivates the Commercial Vehicle Division in Brazil and brings new Transit

Transit will be marketed in Brazil in different configurations for passengers and cargo (photo: Ford/Disclosure)

THE Ford has done everything to change its image in Brazil after closing its factories in the country. Acting basically as an importer – since it only sells vehicles produced in other countries here -, the brand announced that it “launched” the Commercial Vehicle Division in Brazil and that it will start activities bringing the Uruguay the new family Transit, with vans of passengers and van of cargo. Ford promises to offer a differentiated after-sales service, with a guarantee of always having spare parts.

It is worth remembering that the blue oval brand also closed the old factory in So Bernardo do Campo (SP), where it produced light and medium trucks, leaving customers in the commercial vehicle segment concerned mainly with technical assistance and spare parts. But now Ford relaunches the Commercial Vehicles Division in Brazil, which will operate throughout South America as part of the new global organization Ford Pro, dedicated to the segment.

The brand reveals that the “new area” will not have a differentiated dealer network, but will rely on a dedicated structure for engineering, manufacturing, sales, after-sales and consumer experience. To optimize service and ensure better productivity for consumers in this segment, Ford reveals that connectivity features will be used, with the objective of reducing costs and bringing more efficiency.

In addition to the Ranger pickup, Ford’s Commercial Vehicles Division will have Transit here, sales leader in the United States and Europe, where it will soon receive an electric version, the E-Transit. The family models that will be sold here are produced at the Uruguay plant, but they were developed with the participation of Brazilian engineering in partnership with the brand’s engineering centers in England and Germany. The new factory is built in partnership with Nordex, in Uruguay, the result of an investment of US$ 50 million and the fifth to produce Transit in the world. The model is also made in Turkey, Russia, China and the United States.

Ford does not reveal details about the Transit that will be marketed in Brazil, as its launch is scheduled for the end of this year. But the brand highlights the versatility and functionality of the vehicle, also informing that the model will bring more technology and an engine with greater power and torque in the segment.

The good sales model in the US and Europe (photo: Ford/Disclosure)

Initially, Ford will bring to Brazil the passenger Transit, or Minibus, in versions for 15 or 16 occupants, and 18 or 19 occupants, including the driver. It will also have the “glazed version”, without seats, which allows for different configurations. The cargo or van version will arrive later with the medium or long cabin options, also configurable according to the customer’s needs, who will have a network of certified transformers and adapters to make the modifications to the vehicles.

CONNECTIVITY In terms of connectivity, Ford Transit will have FordPass Connect, which features an embedded modem, streamlining services and optimizing work. With this application, the customer can know the vehicle’s location in real time, in addition to locking and unlocking doors, starting the engine, checking the fuel level, the mileage and how far it is until the next review, all by cell phone.

With a large glazed area, Ford Transit stands out for its versatility (photo: Ford/Disclosure)

The embedded modem can detect more than 3,000 failure modes, such as a lack of water in the windshield wiper reservoir, an uncalibrated tire, and variations in engine performance. The system generates an alert and if the problem is serious 24-hour assistance will contact the customer and help find a solution.

For after-sales, the customer who buys a Transit will have more than 100 dealerships in Brazil, with a Ford warranty for parts stock, trained technicians, exclusive boxes and flexible schedules to provide fast and quality maintenance. Ford reveals that it will be five parts distribution centers and an advanced logistics system for fast deliveries across the country.