Fortnite: ‘My mom became a professional gamer and streamer’ | Games

The mother of one of the best professional Fortnite gamers in the world has just signed a professional contract to pursue her own career as a gamer.

British Anne Fish, 58, has managed the career of her son Benjy Fish, also known as Benjyfishy, ​​since he turned professional three years ago.

The mother says that she started playing in February to improve her understanding of the game, but quickly gained a large following online.

“I never thought I’d play Fortnite, do streaming (real-time game broadcasts) or get to the point of being hired by a company, so it’s really exciting,” celebrates Anne.

It streams its games on Twitch (a streaming platform) to its 430,000 followers and posts videos of its matches to a growing 165,000 fan base on YouTube.

“The next step is a million,” says the Brit, giving an interview in the same room where she broadcasts her games to fans and where her teddy bear collection and a prize for 100,000 subscribers are located on her YouTube channel.

Anne will now receive monthly from the company Galaxy Racer, which works with players and influencers in the area of ​​games.

Details about fees and the contract were not disclosed, but Anne will be paid for videos of herself playing and for chatting with followers on social media.

The woman says that she hasn’t used a remote control since 15 years ago she played Nintendo 64 with her oldest son, and this year she started playing Fortnite.

“I was really bad at first. I kind of hid from other players.”

“Slowly I started to improve. My reflexes aren’t as good as those of young players, so I have to be more strategic.”

“I started to want to reach the level of champions, and I did it. I’ve participated in several competitions, but I haven’t won any cash prizes yet. I have a long way to go, but I’m trying.”

Galaxy Racer Director Paul Roy explained why the company hired her: “We are thrilled to announce mamabenjyfishy as the newest addition to Galaxy Racer’s team of content creators.”

“Having proven his skills at Fortnite in our recent championship, The Aubameyang Cup; considering his years of experience in the field, including managing Benjyfishy, ​​and his shared commitment by us to making video games more inclusive, we are proud to give it a go. Welcomes Anne.”

2 of 2 ‘My reflexes aren’t as good as young players, so I have to be more strategic,’ says Fortnite player — Photo: Galaxy Racer via BBC ‘My reflexes aren’t as good as those of young players, so I have to be more strategic,’ says the Fortnite player — Photo: Galaxy Racer via BBC

Anne’s son Benjy says “it’s crazy” that his mother is now a professional footballer.

“It’s really weird because obviously I’ve always wanted to be a gamer, and the fact that my mom is now technically a professional game streamer is pretty weird,” confesses the 17-year-old.

“I never would have thought this could happen three years ago. If I had been told that, I wouldn’t believe it. It’s pretty crazy.”

Benjyfishy is considered one of the top 10 players in the world by several websites and was one of the few British players to reach the Fortnite World Cup in New York in the year 2019.

He says he gives his mother some tips, but that he basically “let her do it” in the next room where he plays high-profile championships for thousands of pounds in prize money.

Anne says that she dreams of being good enough to challenge her son in the battle arena, but recognizes that there are many steps to reaching this level.

“It would be great if I could compete against him in a World Cup or something, but there’s a big difference in skills between people like Benjy and me so I don’t think I could ever get to that level. I’ll try!”