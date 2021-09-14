Forty municipalities in Pernambuco have no stock of AstraZeneca for second dose application | Pernambuco

Forty municipalities in Pernambuco from different regions are out of stock for the application of the second dose of the AstraZeneca/Fiocruz vaccine against Covid-19 (see list below). The survey was carried out by the State Health Department (SES) with city halls (see video above) and released this Monday (13).

The guidance of the Ministry of Health is for cities that have stock of Pfizer use this immunizer to complete the vaccination against Covid-19 of people who received AstraZeneca, reported the SES.

The secretariat also informed that of all the municipalities that reported not having stock for the application of second doses of AstraZeneca, only Machado and Cupira, in the Agreste, reported having stock for first doses.

O G1 questioned the SES about the possibility of these two municipalities using AstraZeneca vaccines reserved for the first dose to make up for the deficit of the second application.

The secretariat, however, stated that “orientation from the federal agency [Ministério da Saúde] is for the possibility of exchanging the second dose with Pfizer”.

The application of the second dose was also suspended in cities in other states due to lack of stock. The reason for the lack of available doses is associated with the delay in the delivery of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (IFA), the component used to produce the vaccine, to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

Due to this delay, the foundation announced on September 3 that it would not deliver new shipments to the Ministry of Health for two weeks. The compost is imported from China.

Check out the list, in alphabetical order, of municipalities without a second dose of AstraZeneca:

Barra de Guabiraba Good garden Brejinho Calumbi polite Cumaru cupira sleepers eshu Flowers game maker Granite Iati Ingazeira Jataúba João Alfredo Joaquim Nabuco Jurema Car Lagoon cats pond lemon Tree axes dark skinned The robot Palmares Passira Paudalho Stone Formoso river snack food Santa Teresa Saint John Serrita Surubim tacaimbó Northern taquaritinga Trinity verdant Lério’s strand vice