Fuel and cooking gas have new price increase in Grande BH – Economy

The average price of gasoline rose 34% from January to September 2021 (photo: Tlio Santos/EM/DA Press) Fuel prices have been recording unprecedented increases since the beginning of the year. In the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, according to a survey carried out by the research site Mercado Mineiro, in just one month, the average value of regular gasoline rose from R$ 5.918 to R$ 6.230, that is, an increase of 5.28%. Driven by inflation, the same happens with cooking gas, which has so far registered a 25.48% increase in the price of a 13kg bottle, making the first-need product unfeasible for most low-income consumers.

So far, every month of 2021 has registered an increase in the amounts charged at the pumps of service stations in Greater Belo Horizonte. The average cost of a liter of gasoline, for example, was R$4,649 in January, and is now sold at R$6.230, an increase of 34%. Those who directly suffer from this high are the drivers, especially those who depend on the resource to exercise their profession.

“The moment is no longer indignant for consumers, they are angry and out of money. It is no longer worth researching fuel prices in Belo Horizonte, whether for gasoline, ethanol or diesel. The difference in 145 posts is very small. For example, there may be a variation of R$0.50 in gasoline, but they will have to look for a place while they already burn fuel. The best answer now is to use the car as little as possible for those who have this option”, said the director of Mercado Mineiro, Feliciano Abreu.

According to the latest survey by the entity, carried out in 145 establishments, between the 8th and 10th of September, gasoline increased by 2.13% in just 20 days. The lowest price found was R$ 6.075, in the Noroeste Region, and the highest, R$ 6.529, in the Centro-Sul Region of Belo Horizonte, with a variation of 7.47%.

“There were raises during the holiday. Now, we can’t say it was because of the manifestations, because they’re two different things. Each post has its own way, some skip a raise or hold it (the readjustments made by Petrobras). So, some were made during these days”, said the person in charge of the research.

In the case of ethanol, the lowest price found among the surveyed stations was R$4,575, in Betim, and the highest, R$4,999, in the Centro-Sul Region of the state capital, with a variation of 9.27%. In the comparison made between the average prices in August, it was pointed out that the cost rose 9.74% only between the interval for this month. The amount that was around R$4.319 became R$4.740.

Since January, ethanol had an increase of 47.52% in Greater BH, rising from R$ 3.213 to R$ 4.740.

Drivers who opt for diesel are also having to pay even more to fill their tanks. According to a survey by Mercado Mineiro, in August a liter of input cost an average of R$ 4.69 and has risen to R$ 4.81 so far, an increase of 2.61%.

The lowest price per liter of diesel was found at R$4,595, in the Noroeste Region of Belo Horizonte, and the highest, R$5.159, in the Western Region, a variation of 12.27%.

The average value of diesel only increased 25% since January, going from R$ 3.846 to R$ 4.814.

kitchen gas

Another oil derivative that suffers from the increase in price is cooking gas. According to a survey carried out by Mercado Mineiro in 102 establishments in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, the 13kg bottle, which cost around R$ 84.81 in January, increased to R$106.42 this month, an increase of 25.48% when delivered. The same product, when searching, had an increase of 26.19% – before it was sold for R$ 77.83, now rising to R$ 98.21.

The 45kg cylinder also registered increases throughout the year. It was worth an average of R$342.73, now costing R$407.51, an increase of 18.90%, when delivered at home. When searched at the establishment, the value had an increase of 16.66% – going from R$ 328.87 to R$ 383.66.

Comparing the average prices, just in the last two months, the increases are quite considerable. The 13kg canister delivered in the neighborhood itself, which cost R$99.87 in July, rose to R$106.42, an increase of 6.56%.

The bottle, when picked up at the ordinance, which, in June, cost R$91.75, rose to R$98.21, an increase of 7.04%. The 45kg cylinder, which cost an average of R$387.97, rose to R$407.51, an increase of 5.04%.

“The cooking gas worries people with low incomes a lot. When we talk about the price of fuel, we are talking about the working class and the middle class, who usually own a car. In gas, the most affected are people who are not having the money to buy rice and beans. These increases are putting workers who receive a minimum wage in a very complicated situation,” said Feliciano Abreu.

Currently, canister price variations can reach 42% in Greater Belo Horizonte, and can cost from R$88 to R$125. At the store’s entrance, it can be sold for R$95 to R$125, a variation of 31.58 %.

Regarding the 45kg cylinder delivered in the neighborhood itself, the minimum price found was R$350, and the highest, R$498, a variation also of 42%. On site, it can be purchased for even more different values, from R$300 to R$498, a difference of 66%.

“When we talk about the product to whom it is directed, I think it’s very complicated. There should be a middle ground to make the company profitable, which already beats record prices, but also had to think about people. The first necessity cooking gas such as medicine, rice, beans. There is a lack of a policy of polarization, regarding the oil barrel and the foreign market. You can be sure that the consumer will not withstand these increases”, said the director of Mercado Mineiro.

Inflation remains a great vile for consumers

According to economist Samuel Chagas, high inflation, the increase in the dollar and pandemic factors of capital and political flight are directly influencing these constant increases in the price of fuel and gas for cooking. According to data released on September 9 by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), with the increase of 0.87% in the National Index of Consumer Prices (IPCA) in August, the country’s official inflation reached 9, 68% in the last 12 months.

Brazil already occupies the third position in the inflation ranking of Latin America. “In the middle of the crisis, we had a capital flight from emerging countries to the size currency. This happens in times of war and many uncertainties, the pandemic was one of those. We have foreign investors with the universal me currency, which is the dollar, taking money from Brazil and placing it in stronger economies such as the United States, Germany, Japan, among others. Just the fact that we lost purchasing power in the currency with this isolated factor makes these inputs, especially oil, more expensive,” said the researcher.

“The instability generated by the Bolsonaro government leaves greater uncertainties in the air. For example, just after September 7, when the stock market fell by 3%, the dollar rose almost with it. The political and pandemic fact that made the dollar more expensive, in addition to the rise in oil, which directly affects the transfer of gasoline, has the entire chain of inputs necessary for its production also becoming more expensive,” added Samuel.

Also according to the economist, as long as inflation continues to show record numbers of increase, the low-income population will continue to suffer the greatest consequences.

“The replacement of cooking gas, for example, is almost impossible. Residents of Minha Casa Minha Vida style homes do not even want to make a wood fire, there is no way. Exogenous inflation will always affect the poor because they have little resources to replace, little room for maneuver, for example: rice is rising a lot, if this is the person’s limit price, how will it replace it? The more the social scale rises, the more indifferent the inflation becomes, but when it goes down, it complicates everything”, said Chagas.

* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.