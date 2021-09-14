Galo x Fluminense: Galoucura prepares mosaic in Mineirão; see preparations

Atlético and Fluminense face off this Wednesday (15th), at 7pm, at Mineirão, in search of a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. To motivate the cast, even without the presence of fans in the stands in competitions organized by the CBF, organized fans Galoucura is preparing another mosaic at Gigante da Pampulha.

The decoration of Mineirão on match days, even without the physical presence of the public in the stands, has already become a tradition in this pandemic. The fans who were used to building large mosaics with the fans in the stadium, found a way to motivate the players even without the fans’ screams.

“Unfortunately, we can’t be there, but the fight doesn’t stop. We will play our role and support Galo towards another important match. Another mega mosaic will be performed. It is our form of support in the midst of the pandemic”, said Josimar Júnior, president of the organized fan club Galoucura.

