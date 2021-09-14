Galvão Bueno cites two coaches to take Tite’s place in the national team

Credit: Reproduction

This Monday (13), the presenter and narrator Galvão Bueno evaluated two possible names that could replace the coach Tite in the Brazilian team after the dispute of the Qatar World Cup, in 2022, during the program “Bem, Amigos” of the SportTV.

“He is another coach who deserves the selection”, said journalist Bodão. “Without a doubt,” agreed Galvão Bueno, who defends Tite’s permanence in the Brazilian team until the World Cup in Qatar, in December 2022.

“There are names there… I said Renato (Gaúcho, from Flamengo), you mentioned Cuca. We continue with good technicians”, said Galvão, who was interrupted by Cléber Machado. “I think these two are the pointers, right,” said the Globo narrator.

