Galvão says he reinvented himself in networks and avoids saying goodbye: “I’m 71 and it didn’t work for me” | soccer

The phrase has a farewell tone. When asked if that was the case, narrator Galvão Bueno adopted the style touch and voy me – that alludes so much in their narrations. In special participation in the Embolada podcast (listen above in full), he stressed that he never used the expression “I’m going to stop” and projected himself to the future point: he guaranteed that he will be (“if God gives me this gift”) in the 2024 Olympic Games, the year that will mark his 50-year career.

– I will arrive in Paris with 50 years of profession, at 73 years of age. And it’s something that… I never said ‘I’m going to stop’, I’ve never used that expression ‘I’m going to stop’, but I imagine that… For example, I don’t even know. (…) But I will somehow be at the Paris Olympics. If I’m not working anywhere, I’m going to open a channel, I’m going to buy tickets, I’m going with my family, I’m going to start buying tickets for everything, and then I’m going to do something there, make a blog, videos on the street… If God gives me this gift of being healthy three years from now, Paris is right there, and I will be there.

I’m 71 (years old) and it hasn’t worked for me yet, no. I want to go to Paris.

The certainty that he will be in Paris and flirts with him with a farewell after the 2024 Olympics were just two of the topics covered by Galvão Bueno in his participation in the Embolada podcast. In a conversation with narrator Rembrand Júnior, presenter Tiago Medeiros and commentator Cabral Neto, Galvão spoke about great moments in his career, on and off the pitch and studios.

He spoke about the Brazilian national team and the importance of the tetra to his career, the teams that delighted him the most as a narrator – in the list there is Flamengo from 1981, Grêmio from 1983 and Palmeiras two-time Brazilian champion from 1993-94 – his relationship with public and even about his foray into social media.

– It’s nice, a new world, a young world. I tried during 47 years in the profession to reinvent myself a few times. Sometimes it worked. In others, it got a little complicated. This time it worked. It’s really cool. On all trips, I warn the haters: you want to criticize, you can criticize, you can hit, but if you swear I’ll delete it right away – he says, revealing that there are no intermediaries between him and the internet users.