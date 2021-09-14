Gearbest takes website down and leaves customers unanswered

Gearbest, the popular Chinese online electronics store, appears to have closed its doors and let customers down. As conveyed by Xakata, the site has been down for at least ten days, displaying an error message indicating that the URL is invalid. In the app, which can still be found on Apple and Google stores, the message is also displayed, although it is still possible to browse some pages.

The company is suspected to have gone bankrupt, as its parent company, Shenzhen Globalegrow E-Commerce Co. Ltd, filed a similar request for bankruptcy protection in June. Customers who placed orders recently are unable to access their accounts and have not received responses from the company.

total disappearance

Gearbest’s app also stays down.

On Gearbest’s social networks, which remain online, the profiles remain without recent publications. On Twitter, for example, there have been no updates since April 2020. Consumers have posted reports in posts that were already on the air before the disappearance, but were also unanswered.

The declaration of bankruptcy does not necessarily mean that the company must cease its activities, despite the lack of clarification and the removal of the pages from the air. On the other hand, as noted by the Xataka, the parent company of Gearbest has been losing market value on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Founded in 2014, Gearbest competed with stores such as AliExpress and Banggood. The company used to “bridge” Chinese products with other countries, such as Brazil, where it had an affiliate program.